MTS' DPBHits #1 on National Radio Hits AC40 Chart
Cincinnati, OH, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Paul Brooks (DPB), MTS' positive rap artist, songwriter, actor, clothing designer, mentor, motivational speaker, and Co-Founder and Co-Owner of BreBro International Group LLC and DPB Muzik Inc., has achieved a remarkable feat with his latest single, “Undefeated 3.0 (Radio Edit),” reaching the #1 position on the National Radio Hits AC40 Chart. This accomplishment is a testament to DPB’s dedication to creating music that inspires and uplifts listeners.
DPB’s goal is to provide people, particularly youth, with an alternative and cutting-edge message in music that can help them overcome painful issues they may be facing. His music serves as a relatable art form that offers hope and encouragement to those in need.
Throughout his career, DPB has shared the stage with many great artists, including the legendary Bootsy Collins, Salt ‘n Pepa, Kool Moe Dee, Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams, King and Country, Unspoken, Toby Mac, Anointed, Deion Sanders, and Canton Jones, among others. He has also appeared and/or performed on television shows such as BET’s Teen Summit Gospel Special. Additionally, DPB was a member of D.O.C. (Disciples of Christ), a Grammy and Dove-nominated group.
As a solo artist, DPB has charted on the Billboard Charts in Christian Rock Radio National Airplay with the song “Brighter Day” at #15, and his song “Feels So Good Today” was most- added, twice on the Billboard Charts. Recently, DPB reached #2 on the Urban Influencer Christian Hip Hop chart with “GODMODE,” and in April 2023, he hit #1 on the same chart with “Let It Go.”
DPB’s ministry program has taken him around the world to teach, minister, and motivate people of all ages. He has also developed relationships with pastors in various cities, continuing his ministry to youth in each of those locations. DPB’s community involvements include programs like “Party In the Park,” which brings his ministry to neglected areas of cities across the US, incorporating free food, prize giveaways, music, and special sporting events to unite the community.
In addition to his music, DPB has teamed up with his business partner and best friend, Brent Beck, to create BreBro International Group LLC, an umbrella corporation with 13 subsidiaries spanning music, video, merchandise, apparel, ministry, jewelry, shoes, outreach, and more. DPB Muzik Inc., their record label, aims to assist and promote Christian and gospel artists to reenergize the Christian and gospel music industry and reach the secular marketplace under God’s divine rule.
For more information about DPB and his music, please visit http://www.worldofdpb.com
DPB’s goal is to provide people, particularly youth, with an alternative and cutting-edge message in music that can help them overcome painful issues they may be facing. His music serves as a relatable art form that offers hope and encouragement to those in need.
Throughout his career, DPB has shared the stage with many great artists, including the legendary Bootsy Collins, Salt ‘n Pepa, Kool Moe Dee, Kirk Franklin, Yolanda Adams, King and Country, Unspoken, Toby Mac, Anointed, Deion Sanders, and Canton Jones, among others. He has also appeared and/or performed on television shows such as BET’s Teen Summit Gospel Special. Additionally, DPB was a member of D.O.C. (Disciples of Christ), a Grammy and Dove-nominated group.
As a solo artist, DPB has charted on the Billboard Charts in Christian Rock Radio National Airplay with the song “Brighter Day” at #15, and his song “Feels So Good Today” was most- added, twice on the Billboard Charts. Recently, DPB reached #2 on the Urban Influencer Christian Hip Hop chart with “GODMODE,” and in April 2023, he hit #1 on the same chart with “Let It Go.”
DPB’s ministry program has taken him around the world to teach, minister, and motivate people of all ages. He has also developed relationships with pastors in various cities, continuing his ministry to youth in each of those locations. DPB’s community involvements include programs like “Party In the Park,” which brings his ministry to neglected areas of cities across the US, incorporating free food, prize giveaways, music, and special sporting events to unite the community.
In addition to his music, DPB has teamed up with his business partner and best friend, Brent Beck, to create BreBro International Group LLC, an umbrella corporation with 13 subsidiaries spanning music, video, merchandise, apparel, ministry, jewelry, shoes, outreach, and more. DPB Muzik Inc., their record label, aims to assist and promote Christian and gospel artists to reenergize the Christian and gospel music industry and reach the secular marketplace under God’s divine rule.
For more information about DPB and his music, please visit http://www.worldofdpb.com
Contact
MTS Management GroupContact
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
Michael Stover
412-445-5282
www.mtsmanagementgroup.com
Categories