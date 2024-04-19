Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Burns Recovered, Cardinals Care, and Gateway to Hope
St. Louis, MO, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, April 23, at all three locations. Funds raised from the day will be donated to local nonprofits Burns Recovered, Cardinals Care, and Gateway to Hope. The funds will help these charities fulfill their missions of helping burn survivors, children in our community, and breast cancer patients, respectively.
Once a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria hosts Giveback Tuesday, where the restaurant donates 100% of the day’s profits from each of its three locations in Ballpark Village, Rock Hill, and Town and Country to three local nonprofit organizations. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $426,709 to local nonprofit organizations.
Burns Recovered, founded in 1983, helps burn survivors live without limitations, fear, or insecurities. Funds from Giveback Tuesday will go toward the annual Summit for Seventy campaign, which raises money to send 70+ children to summer camp. Their Midwest Children’s Burn Camp, available free of charge, is a safe and supportive environment for children ages 6 to 17 who survived severe burns and smoke inhalation.
To learn more about Burns Recovered, please visit https://brsg.org/.
Cardinals Care, established in 1997, is the St. Louis Cardinals’ charitable foundation dedicated to caring for kids. They will use the Giveback Tuesday funds to support their free, noncompetitive co-ed baseball and softball youth program Redbird Rookies, and provide grants to other nonprofits serving kids. Redbird Rookies supplies the uniforms and equipment for each team and provides off-field support in health, education, mentoring, and cultural arts.
To learn more about Cardinals Care, please visit https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/community/fund.
Since 2005, Gateway to Hope has been on a mission to give breast cancer patients access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. The nonprofit supports patients at every step of their journey, from their first mammogram to routine screenings, treatment, and beyond. Funds received will pay medical, housing, and transportation costs for the women they serve.
To learn more about Gateway to Hope, please visit https://gthstl.org/.
About Katie's Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Founded in 2008, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has expanded to three staple locations in St. Louis, Missouri, offering award-winning reimagined interpretations of regional Italian cuisine featuring fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
