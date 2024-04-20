QNAP Releases Qsirch 5.4.0 Beta, Supporting AI-Powered Semantic Search to Revolutionize Image Search on QNAP NAS
Taipei, Taiwan, April 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc., a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today introduced the Qsirch 5.4.0 beta. Featuring the cutting-edge AI-driven Semantic Search for image search and previewing document content, NAS users can now enjoy a more easy-to-use file search experience with higher levels of precision.
Qsirch is a powerful search engine designed for QNAP NAS, assisting users in quickly finding the files they need from a vast amount of storage data. Besides using “keyword search” to full-text search for files, images, videos, PDF documents and emails, users can enable “semantic search” to precisely find images using natural and intuitive language prompts as search queries.
“Semantic search utilizes natural language processing techniques to determine the semantics of sentences, breaking through the limitation of traditional keyword search and significantly improving search accuracy,” said Amol Narkhede, Senior Product Manager of QNAP, adding “QNAP is pioneering the integration of AI into NAS file search, providing users with greater efficiency in their daily file search process. We encourage all QNAP users to join the Qsirch 5.4.0 semantic search beta test and provide feedback to help us continually improve QNAP solutions for better user experiences.”
Key new features of Qsirch 5.4.0 beta:
◾ AI-driven Semantic Search
Use more intuitive, semantic search queries (23 languages supported) to narrow down search results and achieve precise image search results. Users can also explore similar images by searching through images in the search results.
◾ Quick View of Documents
After searching for the desired documents or files, users can quickly preview content in preview pane, view keyword-relevant paragraphs, or preview a few relevant sentences related to the file subject through an intuitive GUI.
Learn more about the new features in the Qsirch 5.4.0 beta and join the beta program at https://www.qnap.com/go/software/qsirch.
Contact
QNAP® Systems, Inc.Contact
Woody Chang
+88626412000
