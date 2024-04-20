Systweak PDF Editor Rolls Out New Features for Enhanced Efficiency
The PDF editing tool now comes with new powerful features for PDF editing.
Jaipur, India, April 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Systweak Software, is a leading IT solutions and services organization. In the recent turn of events, they introduced a range of new features in their Windows software - Systweak PDF Editor. The application enables users to edit, convert, protect, sign, and compress PDFs. It also lets users make scanned PDFs searchable and selectable using the OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology.
Mr. Sudhir Sharma, Vice-President, Systweak Software, expressed “Our goal is to simplify PDF-related tasks for users, and the new features will help us achieve that. The newly added features like watermark management, PDF repair, and efficient page manipulation, will help streamline PDF editing processes.”
The latest version introduces features that can enhance the PDF editing experience for Windows users. Here is a list of enhancements in the updated version -
- Add/ remove watermark
- Users can repair PDF files.
- Reverting to the saved feature helps prevent undoing multiple times. It sets files to their original position
- Enables users to duplicate pages in PDF and insert location (before/ after).
- Option to mark redaction and search redact color.
- More options to crop PDFs. For instance, a user can select any area of the PDF page and create a new PDF.
- Single file OCR process stop option.
- Move option in the “Page” menu.
Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO and founder of Systweak Software, further added, “We are excited about the new features in Systweak PDF Editor, enhancing user experience and how they interact with PDFs. We hope that the new updates will relieve users by repairing damaged files, preventing accidental changes, organizing pages effortlessly, and enhancing document security.”
Visit the official website: https://www.systweakpdfeditor.com/
About the Company: Systweak Software has been developing and distributing Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android apps for the last 25 years to improve the average user’s digital experience. The company has recently been featured in the “100 Most Promising Microsoft Solutions Providers” list by the enterprise solution magazine CIOReview. Some of the company’s flagship products have been featured on Newswatch, Discovery Channel’s tech news bulletin. Systweak Software has a significant user base in North America, Europe, and Asia.
Contact
Sudhir Sharma
+91-141-2243030
http://www.systweak.com
