Author Talented Evans’s New Book, "Memory Lane," is the Combined Series in Her Autobiographical Series Reflecting Upon the Challenges and Triumphs of Her Life Journey

Recent release “Memory Lane” from Page Publishing author Talented Evans is a deeply personal memoir offering a candid assessment of the tragedies and choices that have brought her to this point in her life. From addiction and incarceration to true love and redemption, the author offers both a poignant cautionary tale and an inspiring message of renewal and hope.