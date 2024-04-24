Author Leslie Miller’s New Book, "The Day Janessa Swallowed a Date Seed," is a Delightful Tale of a Young Girl Who Experiences Strange Events After Eating a Date Seed

Recent release “The Day Janessa Swallowed a Date Seed” from Covenant Books author Leslie Miller is an adorable story that centers around Janessa, who finds herself so hungry one day after school that she scarfs down her snack so quickly that she swallows a date seed, leading to a series of wacky events that teach her an important lesson.