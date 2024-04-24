Author Leslie Miller’s New Book, "The Day Janessa Swallowed a Date Seed," is a Delightful Tale of a Young Girl Who Experiences Strange Events After Eating a Date Seed
Recent release “The Day Janessa Swallowed a Date Seed” from Covenant Books author Leslie Miller is an adorable story that centers around Janessa, who finds herself so hungry one day after school that she scarfs down her snack so quickly that she swallows a date seed, leading to a series of wacky events that teach her an important lesson.
Leesburg, VA, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Leslie Miller, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, as well as the author of the book series, “Chipmunk Tales from Tommy Creek”, has completed her new book, “The Day Janessa Swallowed a Date Seed”: a charming story of a young girl who eats her after school snack so quickly she ends up swallowing a date seed, and soon odd events begin to occur.
When author Leslie Miller is not on an adventure with her husband and two dogs, she can be found living in Northern Virginia. She spends some of her time volunteering at a local food closet, Samaritan’s Purse, and at her church. Her calendar is full of activities as a mother to three married children and six grandchildren.
“Janessa is a vibrant second grader who is just hungry for her after-school snack,” writes Miller. “She cannot wait for the school bell to ring, sending her home to play and have a treat. Her stomach continues to make growling noises as she waits. Find out what happens when she eats her snack too fast.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Leslie Miller’s new book will take readers on a captivating ride as they follow Janessa’s adventures to discover what happens when you swallow a date seed, while also learning the importance of taking one’s time to chew food properly. With colorful artwork to help bring Miller’s story to life, “The Day Janessa Swallowed a Date Seed” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers, inviting them to revisit this imaginative tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Day Janessa Swallowed a Date Seed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
