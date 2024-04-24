Author Ronald H. Pritz’s New Book, "On the Wings of the Dawn: Memoirs of Ron and Mikel Ann Pritz," Follows the Author’s Journey as a Missionary Pilot in Papua.
Recent release “On the Wings of the Dawn: Memoirs of Ron and Mikel Ann Pritz” from Covenant Books author Ronald H. Pritz is a captivating series of stories from the author’s time as a missionary pilot serving alongside his family as they worked to transform the primitive peoples of Papua into dedicated followers of Christ.
Colorado Springs, CO, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ronald H. Pritz, a missionary pilot who holds an MA in Biblical Studies degree from Dallas Theological Seminary Ron and a PhD in Organization Development and Strategic Planning, has completed his new book, “On the Wings of the Dawn: Memoirs of Ron and Mikel Ann Pritz”: a fascinating memoir that recounts the author’s many years serving as a missionary in Papua alongside his wife and children, and the incredible advancements they made in spreading Christ’s kingdom to ever corner of the world.
Since an early age, Ron has always felt that God wanted him to be a missionary pilot. He pursued that dream by learning to fly in the US Marine Corps and, after marrying his wife Mikel Ann, they began their missionary adventure together. They served with the Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) alongside their two young sons, Andy and Kevin, in Irian Jaya, now called Papua, the Indonesian side of the Island of New Guinea. After ten years of service, Ron and Mikel Ann left MAF and joined OC International and moved to the island of Java, eventually relocating to Singapore, where Ron was responsible for overseeing the ministry of over one hundred OC missionaries in eight or ten nations in Asia. Ten years later, they returned to the US, serving as a vice president of OC International, overseeing some six hundred missionaries in over thirty countries. The last ten years of their forty-seven-year missionary career were spent training national leaders all over the world.
“On the Wings of the Dawn” relates some of the amazing missionary adventures the author and his wife experienced working alongside the missionaries and national church leaders using aviation, helicopters, and light Cessna aircraft to reach the remarkably remote, primitive, and often hostile native tribes. Throughout the author’s memoir, readers will walk with the Pritzes as they prepare for the field and adjust to life in Indonesia, learning to trust in God for safety and protection from the ever-present danger of weather, terrain, and the challenging flying environment of New Guinea. With each mission, readers will discover the incredible thrill as the Gospel’s message is further taught throughout the world, as well as the incredible sacrifice undertaken by many dedicated young men and women in the pursuit of tribe upon tribe, turning to trusting God and putting their faith in Jesus Christ.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ronald H. Pritz’s new book will transport readers as they witness the dangers and blessings the author encountered throughout his years of service to the missions and the Lord, rejoicing in each victory and as new tribes come to Jesus. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Ronald shares his story with the hope of encouraging readers from all walks of life to answer their own calling from the Lord and do their part to serve Christ and spread his teachings to all.
Readers can purchase “On the Wings of the Dawn: Memoirs of Ron and Mikel Ann Pritz” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
