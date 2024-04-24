Author Ronald H. Pritz’s New Book, "On the Wings of the Dawn: Memoirs of Ron and Mikel Ann Pritz," Follows the Author’s Journey as a Missionary Pilot in Papua.

Recent release “On the Wings of the Dawn: Memoirs of Ron and Mikel Ann Pritz” from Covenant Books author Ronald H. Pritz is a captivating series of stories from the author’s time as a missionary pilot serving alongside his family as they worked to transform the primitive peoples of Papua into dedicated followers of Christ.