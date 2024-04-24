Author Marina P. Zazanis’ New Book, “A Happy Day at the Beach,” is the Story of a Curious Little Boy and an Adventure with His Grandmother
Recent release “A Happy Day at the Beach” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marina P. Zazanis is a touching story of a boy and his grandmother’s day at the beach.
New Vernon, NJ, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Marina P. Zazanis has completed her new book, “A Happy Day at the Beach”: a heartwarming story that follows a young boy named Paul who visits his grandmother at the beach, where they spend the day together chasing sandpipers, building a sandcastle and discovering what is special about a seashell.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Marina P. Zazanis’ encouraging tale will delight children, parents and grandparents alike as it reinforces the positive moments and memories we share with treasured family members.
Readers who wish to experience cheerful work can purchase “A Happy Day at the Beach” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
