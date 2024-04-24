Author Jimmy Ates’s New Book, “From Patriotism to Prison: The Other Side of Justice,” is a Powerful True Story of the Author’s Wrongful Conviction for His Wife’s Murder
Recent release “From Patriotism to Prison: The Other Side of Justice” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jimmy Ates is a compelling memoir that documents how the author found himself convicted on two separate accounts for his wife’s murder, and how his name was finally cleared due to the diligent work of the Innocence Project of Florida and the Exoneration Project of Chicago.
Eufaula, AL, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Ates has completed his new book, “From Patriotism to Prison: The Other Side of Justice”: a gripping and true account of how the author was tried and convicted twice for the murder of his wife despite overwhelming evidence that he was innocent, and how his nightmare with the law finally came to an end when her true killers confessed.
“My book is the story of the murder of my wife of twenty-seven years and my conviction of her murder,” writes Jimmy. “Two FDLE Crime Scene Investigators found male DNA, hairs, and fibers under her fingernails. They found a fingerprint, several bloody shoe prints, a busted master bedroom door jamb, and an accelerant used to burn my home. All of this evidence was withheld from my defense at my first trial and none of the evidence belonged to me.
“In 1998, seven years after her murder, I was found guilty of first-degree murder. In 2008, my conviction was overturned with the help of the Innocence Project of Florida. The United States Supreme Court ruled that the FBI’s CBLA analysis was junk science.
“In March 2011, I was tried and convicted again of murdering my wife. In December of 2009, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s investigator, Mike Irwin, sent Ms. Hahn into the home of Jackie Long while wearing a wire. Jackie Long confessed to murdering my wife, saying that he, Robert Money, and Donald Courtney ‘entered Old Man Ates’s home in a robbery that went bad.’ The state withheld that tape from the defense. In 2018, my conviction was overturned.
“In 2018, the Innocence Project of Florida and the Exoneration Project of Chicago began representing me. On March 11, 2021, my nightmare ended!
“I would like to encourage all of the residents in the state of Florida, especially the residents of Northwest Florida to read my book, From Patriotism to Prison: The Other Side of Justice. I also believe that my book should be required reading for every law student in the United States.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jimmy Ates’s thought-provoking tale reveals the dark side of the American judicial system in which the innocents are found guilty, and justice is rarely served. Deeply personal and stirring, Jimmy shares his story to help inspire those who may be facing similar struggles to never give up their fight to clear their name, while also opening the eyes of readers to the incredible injustices that happen every day.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “From Patriotism to Prison: The Other Side of Justice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
