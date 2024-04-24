Sherry L. Whitenight’s New Book, “Defeating a Broken Past: A Novel,” Follows One Woman’s Journey to Heal from Her Past Abuse While Moving Forward with Her Life
Millville, PA, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sherry L. Whitenight, an English teacher currently employed at a Job Corps in Lopez, Pennsylvania, has completed her most recent book, “Defeating a Broken Past: A Novel”: a gripping and heartfelt drama that follows a young woman’s attempts to navigate a whirlwind romance while also working through her past trauma brought on by years of abuse.
A lifelong lover of animals, author Sherry L. Whitenight has lived on a farm in Millville, Pennsylvania, all her life, surrounded by family and friends. She loves reading books, watching action-adventure movies, and being around her nieces and nephews. Sherry’s other favorite pastimes include cooking, baking, and decorating for holidays. The author loves being with her students and helping them strive to be better writers and earn their high school diplomas is one of her greatest achievements.
Whitenight shares, “Lucy Walker is a young woman with a dark past, which is revealed slowly throughout the first half of the novel through the nightmares of the horrific abuse and neglect she suffered at the hands of her drunken father and drug-addicted mother. She is living on her own in Chicago, Illinois, and has finally decided to seek professional help for the PTSD, severe anxiety, and sleeplessness she has experienced for years. Some of her story also comes out during her sessions with her psychiatrist, a compassionate woman who helps Lucy throughout the course of several years.
“At the start of her therapy, Lucy meets a man by the name of Robert Maxwell, a young accountant who fancies himself a science-fiction author, although his book isn’t yet complete. He saves her from being attacked on the street by a drunken homeless man and asks her out on a date. Their whirlwind romance begins almost immediately, and Lucy thinks she has finally found the love of her life, but her past still haunts her, and she fears that telling him all her secrets will ruin what they have. Unfortunately, Robert has issues of his own, and Lucy finds herself lost, alone, and despondent, a victim of abuse once again.”
Published by Fulton Books, Sherry L. Whitenight’s book will transport readers as they follow Lucy’s journey to finding her place while undergoing recovery and find the love she deserves. Expertly paced and character-driven, Whitenight weaves a stunningly human tale of heartache, healing, and growth that is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Defeating a Broken Past: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
