Steven Real’s Newly Released “He Who Has Begun A Good Work: Taking the Gospel to the Tarahumara Indians of Mexico” is an Inspiring Testament to Faith and Mission Work
“He Who Has Begun A Good Work: Taking the Gospel to the Tarahumara Indians of Mexico” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Real offers a compelling glimpse into the life of a missionary and his family as they embark on a journey to spread the Gospel among the Tarahumara Indians of Mexico. Through personal anecdotes and spiritual insights, Real illustrates the challenges, triumphs, and enduring faith that characterize their mission.
Kailua-Kona, HI, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “He Who Has Begun A Good Work: Taking the Gospel to the Tarahumara Indians of Mexico”: an intimate portrayal of faith, perseverance, and divine intervention. “He Who Has Begun A Good Work: Taking the Gospel to the Tarahumara Indians of Mexico” is the creation of published author, Steven Real, who has lived in nine different states in diverse regions of the United States as well as one and a half years in Ontario, Canada, and nine years in Chihuahua, Mexico. He has enjoyed careers as a missionary and linguist in Mexico, followed by being a licensed general contractor in Illinois, California, and Hawaii. Along the way, he has pursued his part-time passions of being a writer and inventor. He currently lives on the Big Island of Hawaii with his wife, Cynthia, and “two cats in the yard.”
Real shares, “He Who Has Begun A Good Work is the true testimonial about just one missionary's life in one tribal location of the world. The real story here is about how God is faithfully and miraculously building His church: the family of believers who He calls 'servants,' but also 'friends;' 'followers,' but also 'ambassadors.' It is a story that should inspire every believer in the Lord Jesus Christ to participate in whatever role God has designed that person for in this one and only life He has given us on earth.
“In this story of honesty about one man and his family's human struggles, spiritual battles, and victories, the theme of the title shines through to the end. During four and a half years of training, nine years of service in one of the most rugged areas in North America, and in the follow-up summary of that ministry, He (God) Who began that good work is shown to be still continuing it! This account should be an inspiration to anyone considering going into full-time Christian work or who is struggling through it, wondering if it is worth all the effort.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Real’s new book offers readers a poignant reflection on the rewards and sacrifices of missionary work. With its engaging narrative and heartfelt storytelling, “He Who Has Begun A Good Work” is sure to inspire readers to embrace their own calling and pursue God's will in their lives.
Consumers can purchase “He Who Has Begun A Good Work: Taking the Gospel to the Tarahumara Indians of Mexico” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “He Who Has Begun A Good Work: Taking the Gospel to the Tarahumara Indians of Mexico,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
