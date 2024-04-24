Steven Real’s Newly Released “He Who Has Begun A Good Work: Taking the Gospel to the Tarahumara Indians of Mexico” is an Inspiring Testament to Faith and Mission Work

“He Who Has Begun A Good Work: Taking the Gospel to the Tarahumara Indians of Mexico” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Real offers a compelling glimpse into the life of a missionary and his family as they embark on a journey to spread the Gospel among the Tarahumara Indians of Mexico. Through personal anecdotes and spiritual insights, Real illustrates the challenges, triumphs, and enduring faith that characterize their mission.