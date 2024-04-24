G.B. Miller’s Newly Released “Reliance Tennessee: The Ultimate Conspiracy” is an Electrifying Journey Into the Unknown
“Reliance Tennessee: The Ultimate Conspiracy” from Christian Faith Publishing author G.B. Miller is an absorbing exploration of the battle between good and evil, set against the backdrop of a small town in Tennessee.
New York, NY, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Reliance Tennessee: The Ultimate Conspiracy”: a gripping tale filled with unexpected twists of fate. “Reliance Tennessee: The Ultimate Conspiracy” is the creation of published author, G.B. Miller, a dedicated husband and lifelong resident of Tennessee.
Miller shares, “As you awoke this morning and prepared to face another day, you had no idea that the world as you knew it was about to change forever. But the truth about the conflict between good and evil has been revealed, and the blinders are being removed for the first time in millennia. These revelations ignited a behind-the-scenes power struggle that will escalate into the most violent series of conflicts the world has ever seen. And soon, everything you know about science, history, and life, in general, will be called into question.
“All because a previously unknown civilization decided to reveal events leading up to the last days in a small town in east Tennessee on the banks of the Hiwassee River. These ancient people have hidden themselves from those of us on the surface for over four thousand years. Knowledge of their existence will soon turn the entire world upside down. Even now, you can see what is happening around you and know something is wrong! Battle lines have been drawn, the war is coming, and there is nowhere to hide. As a result, everyone will have to choose a side because refusing to choose will no longer be a choice.
“The events in this fictional/non-fiction apocalyptic political thriller began April 6 of 2017 in the most unlikely place, Reliance, Tennessee.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, G.B. Miller’s new book offers a thrilling blend of fiction and reality, inviting readers to question the boundaries of belief and explore the depths of human nature.
Consumers can purchase “Reliance Tennessee: The Ultimate Conspiracy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reliance Tennessee: The Ultimate Conspiracy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
