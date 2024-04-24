Steven Joe Murray’s Newly Released "Super Spy Guy: Operation Fear Factor" is a Delightful Adventure for Young Believers
“Super Spy Guy: Operation Fear Factor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Joe Murray is an entertaining and educational journey that combines humor with important life lessons. In this delightful tale, Super Spy Guy and his trusty sidekick, Shaggy the sheepdog, embark on a mission to conquer fears using the wisdom found in God’s Word.
Long Beach, CA, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Super Spy Guy: Operation Fear Factor”: a charming escapade filled with laughter and valuable lessons. “Super Spy Guy: Operation Fear Factor” is the creation of published author, Steven Joe Murray, a California native who has served as a youth minister and then a children’s minister for over twenty years.
Murray shares, “Super Spy Guy and his sidekick, Shaggy the sheepdog, are the two main characters in this book you shall meet. There are also two bumbling evil spies that are there to make their missions hard to complete.
“Super Spy Guy is silly and funny too, but he needs his partner, Shaggy, to help him show your child the right things to do.
“Operation Fear Factor is the mission in this book they are on, using God’s Word to help keep your child’s heart from harm.
“Fear of the dark, fear of school, and fear of bullies are real fears that children deal with today. Super Spy Guy and Shaggy are here to share that having God by your side could help their fears go away.
“Learning God’s Word is the main thing this book is trying to teach. Our hope is we do it in such a way that your child’s heart we do reach.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Joe Murray’s new book skillfully weaves humor and wisdom to engage young readers, making it an empowering choice for parents and educators seeking both entertainment and valuable life lessons for children.
Consumers can purchase “Super Spy Guy: Operation Fear Factor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Super Spy Guy: Operation Fear Factor,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Murray shares, “Super Spy Guy and his sidekick, Shaggy the sheepdog, are the two main characters in this book you shall meet. There are also two bumbling evil spies that are there to make their missions hard to complete.
“Super Spy Guy is silly and funny too, but he needs his partner, Shaggy, to help him show your child the right things to do.
“Operation Fear Factor is the mission in this book they are on, using God’s Word to help keep your child’s heart from harm.
“Fear of the dark, fear of school, and fear of bullies are real fears that children deal with today. Super Spy Guy and Shaggy are here to share that having God by your side could help their fears go away.
“Learning God’s Word is the main thing this book is trying to teach. Our hope is we do it in such a way that your child’s heart we do reach.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Joe Murray’s new book skillfully weaves humor and wisdom to engage young readers, making it an empowering choice for parents and educators seeking both entertainment and valuable life lessons for children.
Consumers can purchase “Super Spy Guy: Operation Fear Factor” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Super Spy Guy: Operation Fear Factor,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories