Steven Joe Murray’s Newly Released "Super Spy Guy: Operation Fear Factor" is a Delightful Adventure for Young Believers

“Super Spy Guy: Operation Fear Factor” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Joe Murray is an entertaining and educational journey that combines humor with important life lessons. In this delightful tale, Super Spy Guy and his trusty sidekick, Shaggy the sheepdog, embark on a mission to conquer fears using the wisdom found in God’s Word.