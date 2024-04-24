Cindy M. Fay’s Newly Released “Finally Finding Home” is a Heartfelt Story of Redemption, Forgiveness, and New Beginnings
“Finally Finding Home” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cindy M. Fay is a poignant exploration of Elizabeth Strutton's journey toward healing and belonging after a tragic accident disrupts her life.
Spring Hill, FL, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Finally Finding Home”: a potent tale of unexpected connections and finding one’s path again. “Finally Finding Home” is the creation of published author, Cindy M. Fay, a dedicated wife and mother of four who works for a local nonprofit.
Fay shares, “Jaded by the judgmental people from her past, Elizabeth Strutton ends up relocating halfway across the country after heartbreak caused by a devastating life-ending accident, with her three-year-old twins in tow. Hoping to move on but still carrying the hurt she brought with her, Elizabeth focuses on creating a new life for the three of them while doing her best to keep people at a distance. Despite her best efforts, she finds that the people she meets and the town of Spring View, North Carolina, itself just might be a place she can truly call home.
“From a very young age, Lucas Walker knew what his future looked like, that is until life threw him a curveball. His plans of playing professional baseball ended after fighting for his life—twice—ultimately leading him to become one of the two lead pastors in his local church and completely dedicating his life to Christ.
“God clearly knew what He was doing all along, and from the very beginning, as the two meet and are forced to deal with past hurts, Elizabeth’s struggle with forgiveness, and the unexpected feelings they have for one another right from the start. Will this family that God put together step out in faith and accept that life for the four of them was just beginning?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cindy M. Fay’s new book is a touching exploration of the power of faith, forgiveness, and the possibility of finding home in unexpected places.
Consumers can purchase “Finally Finding Home” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finally Finding Home,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories