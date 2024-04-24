Linda M. Beltran’s Newly Released “The Aroma After the Rain: 33 Days of Inspirational Messages for Women” is a Refreshing Beacon of Hope
“The Aroma After the Rain: 33 Days of Inspirational Messages for Women” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda M. Beltran offers a collection of uplifting messages designed to encourage and empower women of all ages. Inspired by personal experiences and a deep spiritual connection, Beltran's book serves as a guiding light through life's challenges, reminding readers of their inherent value and the unwavering love of a faithful God.
Stockton, CA, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Aroma After the Rain: 33 Days of Inspirational Messages for Women”: a transformative journey of self-discovery and spiritual renewal. “The Aroma After the Rain: 33 Days of Inspirational Messages for Women” is the creation of published author, Linda M. Beltran, a dedicated mother and former educator.
Beltran shares, “The name of my book, The Aroma After the Rain, came to be because when I sit and spend time with the Lord, I can always smell the beautiful aroma of flowers around me—particularly, in the rain when the aroma is even stronger.
“The Aroma After the Rain: 33 Days of Inspirational Messages for Women”I was inspired to write this book by a very close friend that I had the privilege of knowing for many years. Through those years, she would always say that she would love to write a book one day to encourage women of all ages and help them along their path of life with God. My beloved friend passed away a few years ago from cancer at the age of seventy-seven years young, and I was able to help her during those difficult times until she went home to be with our precious Lord and savior.
“The Aroma After the Rain: 33 Days of Inspirational Messages for Women”Then God began impressing upon me to write a book for women of all ages to help them as I have been helped along my walk with the Lord. So now I have written this book, praying that it will help women in every area of their lives because as we all know, life gets hard at times. We can overcome troubles or insecurities before us because of God—with Him and through Him alone. My prayer is for every woman reading these messages that you will become more aware of how valuable and precious you are to God. You are his daughter, and he is always waiting for you to come to him and share what is on your mind. And so, take a few minutes out of the day to sit with him and refresh yourself in his presence.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda M. Beltran’s new book is a beacon of hope for women seeking encouragement and strength in their daily lives. With its uplifting messages and heartfelt prose, Beltran's book is sure to resonate with readers of all backgrounds and inspire them to embrace their inner beauty and worth.
Consumers can purchase “The Aroma After the Rain: 33 Days of Inspirational Messages for Women” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Aroma After the Rain: 33 Days of Inspirational Messages for Women,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
