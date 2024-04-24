Linda M. Beltran’s Newly Released “The Aroma After the Rain: 33 Days of Inspirational Messages for Women” is a Refreshing Beacon of Hope

“The Aroma After the Rain: 33 Days of Inspirational Messages for Women” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda M. Beltran offers a collection of uplifting messages designed to encourage and empower women of all ages. Inspired by personal experiences and a deep spiritual connection, Beltran's book serves as a guiding light through life's challenges, reminding readers of their inherent value and the unwavering love of a faithful God.