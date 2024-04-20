New Dystopian Fantasy Universe Comes to Life in Book and Tabletop Game, Inspired by the Hunger Games
USA Today bestselling author Tina Glasneck launches Kickstarter to unveil "Captive," a vivid dystopian universe where Dark Elves rule Richmond, Virginia. Experience Kristen's struggle in a printed omnibus and dive into gritty adventures with a 5E TTRPG. Back now for exclusive rewards and to help expand this innovative world.
Richmond, VA, April 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- USA Today bestselling author and game designer Tina Glasneck is launching a Kickstarter campaign to bring the vivid world of Captive to life through both a printed omnibus and 5th Edition tabletop RPG.
Captive immerses readers and players in the darkly supernatural society of Grave Warden Maximum Security Prison. America has fallen and Dark Elves rule with an iron fist the dystopian city of Richmond, Virginia. Similar to Collins' wildly popular Hunger Games trilogy, Captive constructs a complex dystopian world with social and political layers begging to be explored.
The Captive omnibus will collect the four-book series for the first time, following protagonist Kristen's harrowing struggles for survival within the oppressive prison system.
Concurrently, the Captive 5E TTRPG invites fans to generate their own prisoner characters and dive into gritty adventure and intrigue scenarios set in the prison and surrounding wastelands. Players and Game Masters can craft their own narratives within this richly detailed dystopian fantasy setting.
The Kickstarter aims to fund the publication of Captive in both digital and physical editions. Stretch goals will allow for additional content such as supplemental materials, short stories, character backstories, and expanded worldbuilding. Backers will also receive bonuses, such as digital perks like wallpapers and behind-the-scenes extras. Backers will receive both physical and digital rewards celebrating the dark depths of this innovative universe.
Author Tina Glasneck says, "I'm thrilled to invite readers and gamers into Grave Warden prison with these dual projects and showcase the rich story world I've crafted over the years. The Kickstarter represents the chance to bring Captive's intricate world to an even wider audience across mediums, allowing new and returning fans to immerse themselves in this magical fantastical and dystopian world."
Support the Kickstarter to experience this imaginative new dystopian universe through the book or the 5e tabletop role playing game - or enjoy both. Backers who help bring Captive to life will be founding members of this engaging new fantasy property.
