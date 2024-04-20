Golden Globe-, Academy Award-Winning Nominee Eric Roberts and "Blue Bloods'" Rotimi Paul Cast in Cross-Cultural Production "What Happens Now," Directed by Imole Ladipo

The cast also includes Nene Nwoko, from the hit series, "The Chosen" and "S.W.A.T," and Nigerian star and AMA Academy-award winner Akah Nnani, known for his role as Samuel Obalolu in the Netflix movie, "Man of God."