Golden Globe-, Academy Award-Winning Nominee Eric Roberts and "Blue Bloods'" Rotimi Paul Cast in Cross-Cultural Production "What Happens Now," Directed by Imole Ladipo
The cast also includes Nene Nwoko, from the hit series, "The Chosen" and "S.W.A.T," and Nigerian star and AMA Academy-award winner Akah Nnani, known for his role as Samuel Obalolu in the Netflix movie, "Man of God."
Houston, TX, April 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A new production will be released later this year. "What Happens Now," which is directed by Imole Ladipo, delves into an emotional journey of love, loss and redemption that begins with the celebration of Baby Francis’s birthday surrounded by a loving mother and extended multicultural Nigerian family. Tragedy strikes as Abi, Baby Francis’s father, meets a sudden and untimely end in a hit-and-run accident. Francis later becomes a Catholic priest and a central character in the lives of those grappling with guilt, grief, and secrets. The film explores the ripple effects of one fateful event, intertwining the lives of characters who seek solace, forgiveness, and redemption.
“I firmly believe this film will spark important conversations and resonate deeply with audiences from all walks of life,” says Ladipo. “It's a testament to the power of storytelling that enlightens the human experience and provokes introspection.”
Nigerian screenwriter Toluwani Obayan Osibe wrote the script and says telling these types of stories is important because they show aspects of human experiences we go through in life that can be burned by guilt and unforgiveness. “As the characters confront and own up to their regrets in their own unique ways, freedom is found. I believe these themes are relevant because freedom from trauma is hardly ever found in avoidance or repression.”
In addition to Eric Roberts, a Golden Globe and Academy-Award winning nominee, and "Blue Bloods" actor Rotimi Paul, the cast also includes Nene Nwoko from the hit series, "The Chosen" and "S.W.A.T," and Nigerian star and AMA Academy-award winner Akah Nnani, known for his role as Samuel Obalolu in the Netflix movie, "Man of God."
The film is a collaboration between two countries and two cultures, explains Ladipo. “I knew that to bring this story to life in the most impactful way possible, I needed to collaborate with creative minds from both Hollywood and Nollywood, and working with both American and Nigerian actors is exciting.” Ladipo was encouraged by Idris Elba to continue highlighting the stories that bring African experiences to the screen. Elba will be directing the upcoming Nigerian-set film, "Dust To Dreams."
Ladipo is a filmmaker, writer, producer, and the founder of Lumiere Films. Originally from Nigeria, Ladipo uses her technical background from her work as an engineer to plan and organize her movie development. She has written, produced, and directed three shorts, including the award-winning films "‘Hello Yesterday," "Wahala Be Like Bicycle – Disaster Date," and "GPS."
“I firmly believe this film will spark important conversations and resonate deeply with audiences from all walks of life,” says Ladipo. “It's a testament to the power of storytelling that enlightens the human experience and provokes introspection.”
Nigerian screenwriter Toluwani Obayan Osibe wrote the script and says telling these types of stories is important because they show aspects of human experiences we go through in life that can be burned by guilt and unforgiveness. “As the characters confront and own up to their regrets in their own unique ways, freedom is found. I believe these themes are relevant because freedom from trauma is hardly ever found in avoidance or repression.”
In addition to Eric Roberts, a Golden Globe and Academy-Award winning nominee, and "Blue Bloods" actor Rotimi Paul, the cast also includes Nene Nwoko from the hit series, "The Chosen" and "S.W.A.T," and Nigerian star and AMA Academy-award winner Akah Nnani, known for his role as Samuel Obalolu in the Netflix movie, "Man of God."
The film is a collaboration between two countries and two cultures, explains Ladipo. “I knew that to bring this story to life in the most impactful way possible, I needed to collaborate with creative minds from both Hollywood and Nollywood, and working with both American and Nigerian actors is exciting.” Ladipo was encouraged by Idris Elba to continue highlighting the stories that bring African experiences to the screen. Elba will be directing the upcoming Nigerian-set film, "Dust To Dreams."
Ladipo is a filmmaker, writer, producer, and the founder of Lumiere Films. Originally from Nigeria, Ladipo uses her technical background from her work as an engineer to plan and organize her movie development. She has written, produced, and directed three shorts, including the award-winning films "‘Hello Yesterday," "Wahala Be Like Bicycle – Disaster Date," and "GPS."
Contact
EmFergusson PRContact
Em Fergusson
478-960-8045
www.emfergussonpr.com
Em Fergusson
478-960-8045
www.emfergussonpr.com
Categories