Brian K. Davis’s Newly Released “TEARS AND THOUGHTS OF AN AMERICAN BLACK MAN” is an Impactful Examination of Life, Emotions, and Identity.
“TEARS AND THOUGHTS OF AN AMERICAN BLACK MAN” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brian K. Davis takes readers on an intimate journey, sharing the highs and lows, laughter and tears that have shaped his experiences as an American Black man. This collection is a testament to resilience, self-discovery, and the universal emotions that connect us all.
San Diego, CA, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “TEARS AND THOUGHTS OF AN AMERICAN BLACK MAN,” a poignant and powerful exploration of a life lived in faith and determination, is the creation of published author, Brian K. Davis.
Davis shares, “This book has taken many years and has caused a lot of sweat, blood, and tears.
“The poems in this book will shine like gold and illuminate the dark corners of your heart, mind, and soul.
“Some of the poems will make you laugh, some will make you cry, some will make you glad, and there are even a few that may make you very mad.
“Open this book to take a look. Make sure you open your mind, and I’m sure the treasures inside you’ll find.
“I didn’t mean for this to rhyme, but I found I had the time. Now begins the fun, and I hope your reading has begun.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brian K. Davis’s new book is a collection of poetry that resonates with authenticity and emotional depth. Each poem is a brushstroke painting a vivid portrait of Davis’s experiences, struggles, and triumphs as an American Black man.
Consumers can purchase “TEARS AND THOUGHTS OF AN AMERICAN BLACK MAN” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “TEARS AND THOUGHTS OF AN AMERICAN BLACK MAN,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
