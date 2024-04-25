Shelia Cisco’s Newly Released “Sir Gregory Groundhog of Essex County” is an Entertaining Tale of a Unique Groundhog
“Sir Gregory Groundhog of Essex County” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shelia Cisco is an amusing tale of comical antics as a whimsical creature, whose determination to savor the bounties of the season mirrors the resilience we all possess.
Centralia, IL, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sir Gregory Groundhog of Essex County”: a creative adventure of determination and overcoming a sense of defeat. “Sir Gregory Groundhog of Essex County” is the creation of published author, Shelia Cisco, a past educator, nurse, and professional counselor in the state of Illinois. She is married to her husband, the Rev. Washington Dixon Cisco, who shares her vision for counseling and reaching the lost. She is the mother of three daughters, a daughter by marriage, and a son-in-law.
Cisco shares, “Sir Gregory Groundhog of Essex County is a delightful story of creation and faith. Readers will fall in love with this whimsical creature who is comical, and he is determined to enjoy the produce of the season. As his story unfolds, we see that he is talented and entertaining with his wit and charm. Readers will soon realize that Sir Gregory is no ordinary groundhog. His personal discussions with himself display his intellect and the purpose of his existence. Sir Gregory reflects on what is important. Sir Gregory has conviction and faith. His tale reminds us that anything is possible if you believe. This story has strains of victory over defeat in dire circumstances.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelia Cisco’s new book will delight young imaginations as they race to see what awaits Sir Gregory.
Consumers can purchase “Sir Gregory Groundhog of Essex County” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sir Gregory Groundhog of Essex County,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Cisco shares, “Sir Gregory Groundhog of Essex County is a delightful story of creation and faith. Readers will fall in love with this whimsical creature who is comical, and he is determined to enjoy the produce of the season. As his story unfolds, we see that he is talented and entertaining with his wit and charm. Readers will soon realize that Sir Gregory is no ordinary groundhog. His personal discussions with himself display his intellect and the purpose of his existence. Sir Gregory reflects on what is important. Sir Gregory has conviction and faith. His tale reminds us that anything is possible if you believe. This story has strains of victory over defeat in dire circumstances.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelia Cisco’s new book will delight young imaginations as they race to see what awaits Sir Gregory.
Consumers can purchase “Sir Gregory Groundhog of Essex County” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sir Gregory Groundhog of Essex County,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories