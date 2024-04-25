Steven Turner’s Newly Released “A Journey: A Rafter’s Life in Pictures” is an Exhilarating Glimpse Into the Thrills of Rafting

“A Journey: A Rafter’s Life in Pictures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Turner is a captivating collection of photographs showcasing the exhilarating experiences of rafting on four wilderness rivers. Through stunning imagery, Turner provides readers with a brief but immersive glimpse into the adventures and camaraderie found on these daring journeys.