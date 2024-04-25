Steven Turner’s Newly Released “A Journey: A Rafter’s Life in Pictures” is an Exhilarating Glimpse Into the Thrills of Rafting
“A Journey: A Rafter’s Life in Pictures” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Turner is a captivating collection of photographs showcasing the exhilarating experiences of rafting on four wilderness rivers. Through stunning imagery, Turner provides readers with a brief but immersive glimpse into the adventures and camaraderie found on these daring journeys.
Pine City, NY, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Journey: A Rafter’s Life in Pictures,” a visual odyssey that captures the essence of rafting adventures, is the creation of published author, Steven Turner.
Turner shares, “This book I put together of four of the wilderness rivers that I and my friends have rafted. It is a small glimpse of those journeys.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Turner’s new book celebrates the spirit of adventure and the bond forged among fellow rafters as they navigate some of nature's most awe-inspiring landscapes. Whether you're an experienced rafter or an armchair adventurer, "A Journey: A Rafter’s Life in Pictures" is sure to ignite a sense of wanderlust and appreciation for the great outdoors.
Consumers can purchase “A Journey: A Rafter’s Life in Pictures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Journey: A Rafter’s Life in Pictures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
