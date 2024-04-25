Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S’s Newly Released “Zander Names 5” is a Compassionate Narrative That Empowers Young Minds
“Zander Names 5” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S is an informative and uplifting story that helps young readers by guiding them through the process of understanding and managing challenging emotions.
Vina, AL, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Zander Names 5,” a helpful narrative that helps young readers learn how to process challenging emotions, is the creation of published author, Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S.
Ozbirn shares, “Zander has been having a really bad day, and he is not happy! At the end of the day, he learns a new way to deal with his emotions and that holding them in doesn’t help.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S’s new book is a valuable resource for parents, educators, and counselors seeking to support children in developing healthy emotional coping skills. With its engaging narrative and relatable themes, this book is sure to resonate with young readers and caregivers alike.
Consumers can purchase “Zander Names 5” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Zander Names 5,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ozbirn shares, “Zander has been having a really bad day, and he is not happy! At the end of the day, he learns a new way to deal with his emotions and that holding them in doesn’t help.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Ozbirn, MA, LPC-S’s new book is a valuable resource for parents, educators, and counselors seeking to support children in developing healthy emotional coping skills. With its engaging narrative and relatable themes, this book is sure to resonate with young readers and caregivers alike.
Consumers can purchase “Zander Names 5” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Zander Names 5,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories