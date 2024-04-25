Dr. Mike Duffy’s Newly Released “The Tragedies and Triumphs in an Alcoholic’s Family: A Journey to Alcoholic Hell and Back” is a Message of Resilience and Redemption
“The Tragedies and Triumphs in an Alcoholic’s Family: A Journey to Alcoholic Hell and Back” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Mike Duffy is a poignant exploration of the devastating impact of alcoholism on families, intertwined with themes of hope, resilience, and the journey to recovery.
Georgetown, KY, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Tragedies and Triumphs in an Alcoholic’s Family: A Journey to Alcoholic Hell and Back”: a heart-wrenching yet ultimately uplifting narrative. “The Tragedies and Triumphs in an Alcoholic’s Family: A Journey to Alcoholic Hell and Back” is the creation of published author, Dr. Mike Duffy, a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who served in Vietnam.
Dr. Duffy shares, “Are you watching the self-destruction of a loved one struggling with substance abuse, or are you the one addicted? Perhaps you are an observer standing outside the arena watching the chaos and asking yourself, 'Why don’t they just quit?' If you find yourself in one of these situations, this book is written with you in mind. By sharing our family’s story of tragedy and triumph, we have an opportunity to encourage those whose life’s pathways have taken them to some of the same dark places our family has been.
“If ever a story of miraculous recovery—from the agonizing valley of alcoholism and addiction to the mountaintop of recovery and service—should be told, it is the story of Gene Duffy, my dad. His journey took him from the gutters of Chicago’s skid row, including a trip to the morgue to be prepped for burial, to the peace and serenity of California’s beautiful Napa Valley, where he pioneered an amazing work and became one of the most prominent voices for recovery in his day.
“It is my hope and desire that this book, with my dad’s life story serving as a platform for carrying the message of hope, and my sharing some lessons I learned along the way, may inspire someone who may be spiraling downward in cycles of misery and destruction to seek help. It may also encourage someone whose life has become difficult as they are being sorely impacted by another’s deadly addiction. Let me assure you, there is hope! Although no one can go back and change their beginning, anybody can begin to change their ending! One does not have to live out the rest of their life captive to the misery and horrors of a difficult past; rather, they can begin today to embrace a happy and fruitful future.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Mike Duffy’s new book provides a raw and honest account of one family's journey through the depths of addiction to the triumph of sobriety. With compassion and clarity, Dr. Duffy shares invaluable lessons learned along the way, offering guidance and encouragement to those in need.
Consumers can purchase “The Tragedies and Triumphs in an Alcoholic’s Family: A Journey to Alcoholic Hell and Back” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Tragedies and Triumphs in an Alcoholic’s Family: A Journey to Alcoholic Hell and Back,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
