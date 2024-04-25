Vernalee Deleston’s Newly Released "The Love of God" is an Inspirational Testament to Divine Healing and Guidance
“The Love of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vernalee Deleston is a heartfelt exploration of the healing power of God's love and the transformative impact of faith. Through a series of real-life experiences and encounters with the divine, Deleston shares the profound message of God's unwavering presence and guidance in our lives.
Charleston, SC, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Love of God,” a touching narrative of faith, healing, and divine intervention, is the creation of published author, Vernalee Deleston.
Deleston shares, “God uses me for healing with his sweet love through my hands where he places his anointing. God just wants us to know that he is there for us for the little problems that we may have in our lives. He is there to work it out along with the bigger situations. He wants us to depend on him, and he wants us to totally put our trust in Jesus so that it will all work out. Every event in this book only came to pass because of the trust and faith that these saints have in God. Every event is true because the Holy Spirit was at the beginning and the end of every situation. He not only let the saints know how he can work out the situation, he even taught them how to pay attention and to hear his voice to guide them out of harm’s way. God loves us that much, and God will do what’s necessary to take care of his saints. So thank you, Lord, for truly having me as part of our life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vernalee Deleston’s new book offers readers a glimpse into the transformative power of God's love. With its uplifting message and heartfelt storytelling, “The Love of God” is sure to resonate with readers seeking hope, healing, and spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “The Love of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Love of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Deleston shares, “God uses me for healing with his sweet love through my hands where he places his anointing. God just wants us to know that he is there for us for the little problems that we may have in our lives. He is there to work it out along with the bigger situations. He wants us to depend on him, and he wants us to totally put our trust in Jesus so that it will all work out. Every event in this book only came to pass because of the trust and faith that these saints have in God. Every event is true because the Holy Spirit was at the beginning and the end of every situation. He not only let the saints know how he can work out the situation, he even taught them how to pay attention and to hear his voice to guide them out of harm’s way. God loves us that much, and God will do what’s necessary to take care of his saints. So thank you, Lord, for truly having me as part of our life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vernalee Deleston’s new book offers readers a glimpse into the transformative power of God's love. With its uplifting message and heartfelt storytelling, “The Love of God” is sure to resonate with readers seeking hope, healing, and spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “The Love of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Love of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories