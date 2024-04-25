Vernalee Deleston’s Newly Released "The Love of God" is an Inspirational Testament to Divine Healing and Guidance

“The Love of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vernalee Deleston is a heartfelt exploration of the healing power of God's love and the transformative impact of faith. Through a series of real-life experiences and encounters with the divine, Deleston shares the profound message of God's unwavering presence and guidance in our lives.