Sandy Lark’s Newly Released "The Farmer, the Mrs., and I" is a Heartwarming Story of Faith and Resilience
“The Farmer, the Mrs., and I” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandy Lark is an inspiring tale of compassion, faith, and the extraordinary lengths one family goes to save a newborn calf, showcasing the power of prayer and unwavering belief.
Walton, NE, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Farmer, the Mrs., and I”: a remarkable journey of determination to save a creature of God. “The Farmer, the Mrs., and I” is the creation of published author, Sandy Lark, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who taught in Lutheran schools in Missouri, Minnesota, and Michigan.
Lark shares, “Lucky, a newborn calf, became very ill after being born in below-freezing temperatures. Follow his progress showing the extent of what a farmer will do to help one of God’s creatures. After posting pictures of this sick little guy, friends began commenting that he should be brought into the house.
A calf in the house!
“Read to find out what happened and how he was prayed over. God answered prayers for his healing. God hears your prayers too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandy Lark’s new book is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the profound impact of compassion and faith. Lark's storytelling captivates readers, offering a touching glimpse into the beauty of life's miracles and the strength found in community and prayer.
Consumers can purchase “The Farmer, the Mrs., and I” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Farmer, the Mrs., and I,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
