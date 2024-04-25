Allison Ince’s Newly Released "A Satire Sold" is a Riveting Race to the Finish Line as the Battle of Good and Evil Rages on
“A Satire Sold” from Christian Faith Publishing author Allison Ince delivers the same suspense and excitement that fans of The Takeaways series have come to know and love as a band of friends find themselves facing uncertain ends.
Lavon, TX, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Satire Sold”: an action-packed tale of danger and unexpected surprises. “A Satire Sold” is the creation of published author, Allison Ince, a middle school reading teacher who holds a BA in English. She has been creating the world of the Takeaways series since she was a freshman in high school and hopes to see modern-day slavery come to an end.
Ince shares, “The Zoeks are finally coming to the end of their long and dark journey, but first decisions must be made. Memory questions seeking peace with her archnemesis, Hidey Jagger. Abednego comes face-to-face with his grandfather, an Elite representative. Ghost is running out of time to save Amber Kingsman. Sage and Bodz are both in the clutches of Agent Corrozo, and the FMF is requested by the FBI to assist in a raid of the Virginia Experiment Halls. How will Ghost save Amber? Will Abednego fall to the Elite persuasion? Can the FMF and the FBI bring the Elite to justice? How will our Zoeks meet the end they so desire?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Allison Ince’s new book is the seventh installment to the captivating “The Takeaways” series.
Consumers can purchase “A Satire Sold” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Satire Sold,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
