D. M. Merlette’s Newly Released “Jesus WASHES away my sin!” is a Radiant Celebration of Salvation for Young Believers

“Jesus WASHES away my sin!” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. M. Merlette is a captivating picture book aimed at children and adults alike. Through vibrant illustrations and an easy to follow narrative, Merlette brings to life the timeless message of salvation and forgiveness for upcoming generations.