D. M. Merlette’s Newly Released “Jesus WASHES away my sin!” is a Radiant Celebration of Salvation for Young Believers
“Jesus WASHES away my sin!” from Christian Faith Publishing author D. M. Merlette is a captivating picture book aimed at children and adults alike. Through vibrant illustrations and an easy to follow narrative, Merlette brings to life the timeless message of salvation and forgiveness for upcoming generations.
West Falls, NY, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Jesus WASHES away my sin!”: a colorful and engaging picture book that delves into the profound concept of salvation. “Jesus WASHES away my sin!” is the creation of published author, D. M. Merlette, a dedicated wife and mother who resides in Western New York. Dawn is a graduate of Buffalo State College, with a BS in art education. Dawn has been an early childhood teacher for ten years.
Merlette shares, “Jesus Washes Away My Sin is a picture book about salvation. It is meant for God’s children, ages two to ninety-nine. It is about how God makes our hearts clean through Jesus. It explains what sin is and how it separates us from God. But God is good. He sent us Jesus to die in our place and take our sins away so we can live forever with Jesus in heaven. This book is not only a great message, but it also has big, bright-colored art to go along with the story. All art started out with bubbles mixed with paint on paper, to leave an impression. Then the art came alive with paint, colored pencils, markers, and pastels.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D. M. Merlette’s new book is a testament to the author's passion for sharing the gospel with young audiences. It is a radiant celebration of salvation and a testament to the enduring love of Jesus Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Jesus WASHES away my sin!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Jesus WASHES away my sin!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
