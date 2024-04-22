Secure Pacific Named DMP Video Dealer of the Year 2023
Portland, OR, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Secure Pacific, the leading provider of verified security solutions headquartered in Portland, Oregon, is thrilled to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious title of Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) Video Dealer of the Year for 2023. This award was presented at DMP’s Owners Forum held in Las Vegas, NV on April 9, 2024.
This esteemed recognition highlights Secure Pacific's unwavering commitment to excellence in the security industry and its dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance safety and protection for its clients.
At the heart of Secure Pacific's success lies its steadfast focus on Video Verification, a revolutionary approach to security monitoring that significantly increases the likelihood of arrests while reducing false alarms and the unnecessary deployment of valuable police resources.
"Being named DMP Video Dealer of the Year is a testament to our team's hard work, innovation, and unwavering dedication to our clients," said Jim Payne, President/CEO of Secure Pacific. "We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to providing top-notch security solutions that not only protect our clients' assets but also contribute to the safety of our communities."
Secure Pacific has established itself as a trusted industry leader, serving clients across the Pacific Northwest with customized security solutions tailored to their unique needs. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Secure Pacific has earned a reputation for delivering Verified Peace of Mind® to businesses, homeowners, and institutions alike.
The company's Verisafe® Video Verification solution integrates state-of-the-art video surveillance with real-time monitoring by highly trained security experts, enabling rapid response to potential threats and minimizing false alarms.
"We are proud to be at the forefront of Video Verification technology and its crucial role in modern security solutions," added Payne. “These technology solutions combined with our teams commitment to the verification process provides true value to our customers and our communities.”
For more information about Secure Pacific and its innovative security solutions, visit www.securepacific.com.
This esteemed recognition highlights Secure Pacific's unwavering commitment to excellence in the security industry and its dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance safety and protection for its clients.
At the heart of Secure Pacific's success lies its steadfast focus on Video Verification, a revolutionary approach to security monitoring that significantly increases the likelihood of arrests while reducing false alarms and the unnecessary deployment of valuable police resources.
"Being named DMP Video Dealer of the Year is a testament to our team's hard work, innovation, and unwavering dedication to our clients," said Jim Payne, President/CEO of Secure Pacific. "We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to providing top-notch security solutions that not only protect our clients' assets but also contribute to the safety of our communities."
Secure Pacific has established itself as a trusted industry leader, serving clients across the Pacific Northwest with customized security solutions tailored to their unique needs. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Secure Pacific has earned a reputation for delivering Verified Peace of Mind® to businesses, homeowners, and institutions alike.
The company's Verisafe® Video Verification solution integrates state-of-the-art video surveillance with real-time monitoring by highly trained security experts, enabling rapid response to potential threats and minimizing false alarms.
"We are proud to be at the forefront of Video Verification technology and its crucial role in modern security solutions," added Payne. “These technology solutions combined with our teams commitment to the verification process provides true value to our customers and our communities.”
For more information about Secure Pacific and its innovative security solutions, visit www.securepacific.com.
Contact
Secure PacificContact
Jim Payne
877-837-4723
www.securepacific.com
Jim Payne
877-837-4723
www.securepacific.com
Categories