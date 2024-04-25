Robert Furmaga’s New Book, "A Life's Journey: Choice and Circumstance," is a Thought-Provoking Look Back at the Author’s Experiences, Struggles, and Life Lessons
Foley, AL, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Robert Furmaga, a veteran of the US Army and a lifelong student of philosophy, has completed his most recent book, “A Life's Journey: Choice and Circumstance”: a compelling memoir that documents the author’s journey reflecting on his path in life, as well as the choices he made along the way and the triumphs and failures that shaped him.
Born in Detroit, Michigan, author Robert Furmaga worked his way through college at the Detroit Free Press advertising department, and after three years in the U.S. Army teaching advanced electronics in the Signal Corp at Fort Bliss, graduated in 1964 with his Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering. His first engineering position was in New Orleans where he met and married Linda Carol Watts. From there followed professional growth and global travels.
Later after Linda died, he took up with DeLinda and later married Linh, all special companions who complemented his life’s experiences. The author was always a student of life, and from his early 20s, studied existentialist philosophers: Kafka, Sartre and Camus with a dash of Arthur Schopenhauer thrown in. These studies would influence how he would live his life.
“The writings in my life’s journey are an examination of events with some of the people, places, and experiences I remembered, fitting them together and appreciating how they influenced who I was,” shares Furmaga. “So much time, choices—good and bad—mistakes, failures, and achievements.
“I had difficulty concentrating and retaining data in school, until I started taking private music lessons my first year in high school. I was learning to study and memorize music, which started to carry over into my high school classes. My life through graduation was disjointed, but I was making progress and retaining minimal data to enter engineering studies. I struggled through college and upon graduation with my BSEE, was on to a fifty-year professional career. My career gave me freedom of choice in engineering and marketing, both domestic and international.
“As you follow my path, you will see that I essentially learned to make choices based on data and conditions, void of impulse. Many times, I had no choice, confronted with unanticipated events. But even then, I would stop, analyze, and attempt some acceptable outcome. My decision to study engineering and complete my degree lacked any preparation or plan. I was strapped with financial burdens and changing work conditions, which I did not manage well. On top of this, I needed to live and grow personally with a philosophy for life, continued music studies, art and culture, and social development. Plus there was the added pressures of the selective service to be considered.
“If you have the opportunity, before you start a life’s goal, make a plan with reasonable milestones, allowing for unforeseen events. If it takes years, allow for your being a human being, and if you require a companion, find one who will share your life in a loose relationship with love and respect, where you both understand it is not forever. No controls. Conflicts are not what you require in life.”
Published by Fulton Books, Robert Furmaga’s book will take readers on a poignant journey as the author bears his very soul with each page, sharing a mix of humor and wisdom as he weaves an intimate self-portrait. Expertly paced and emotionally stirring, “A Life’s Journey” is sure to keep the pages turning and remain with readers long after its heartfelt conclusion.
