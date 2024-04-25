Author LiQiang Gong’s New Book, “31 Days' Journey Camino de Santiago,” Follows the Author’s Riveting Month-Long Journey from Paris to the Camino de Santiago in Spain
Recent release “31 Days' Journey Camino de Santiago” from Newman Springs Publishing author LiQiang Gong is a compelling memoir that chronicles the author’s pilgrimage to the Camino de Santiago in Spain, and details how his experiences along the way resulted in a life-changing journey that he would cherish forever.
Dallas, TX, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- LiQiang Gong has completed his new book, “31 Days' Journey Camino de Santiago”: a gripping and fascinating true story that documents the author’s pilgrimage to the Camino de Santiago, and how his journey forever changed him and his outlook on life.
“When you wake up in the morning, you feel that it is just another ordinary day, but someday, it could be a very special day that could change your life,” writes Gong. “February 1, 2022, was that day in my life. I quit my job after arriving at my office without thinking twice. A spur of the moment decision, but I haven’t regretted it. I started to look at the bucket list of things that I wanted to do before dying, and the voice of the Camino de Santiago started calling me. Two weeks later, I was on this old-fashioned pilgrimage trail with my backpack.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, LiQiang Gong’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow along on the author’s incredible pilgrimage to discover the incredible sights and learn more about himself than he ever thought possible. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Gong weaves this intimate self-portrait in the hopes of encouraging others to seize the moment and follow their dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “31 Days' Journey Camino de Santiago” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
