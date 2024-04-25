Author TMartindale’s New Book, “Mama Says...: Our Family Christmas Issue Vol. 1 and Coloring Book,” Follows Five Children and Their Pets Preparing for Christmastime

Recent release “Mama Says...: Our Family Christmas Issue Vol. 1 and Coloring Book” from Newman Springs Publishing author TMartindale contains a series of comedic illustrations that follow the adventures of five children and their families as they get ready for the holiday season, including as sorts of wacky hijinks and mayhem.