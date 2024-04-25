Author TMartindale’s New Book, “Mama Says...: Our Family Christmas Issue Vol. 1 and Coloring Book,” Follows Five Children and Their Pets Preparing for Christmastime
Recent release “Mama Says...: Our Family Christmas Issue Vol. 1 and Coloring Book” from Newman Springs Publishing author TMartindale contains a series of comedic illustrations that follow the adventures of five children and their families as they get ready for the holiday season, including as sorts of wacky hijinks and mayhem.
New York, NY, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- TMartindale, a cartoonist, artist, writer, and former stuntman and actor, has completed his new book, “Mama Says...: Our Family Christmas Issue Vol. 1 and Coloring Book”: a delightful collection of comics that follows the escapades of five children as they prepare to share in the holiday spirit, oftentimes with hilarious outcomes that will have readers of all ages cracking up.
“They're here again, those five irrepressible kids from Poplar Bluff, MO. Mackenzie, Sasha, Hunter, Munchkin (Amariyah) and Muffin (Yzabella) ready to share their holiday spirit to all. Follow them as they offer their own views and insights from Christmas shopping, yule tide cheer and holiday traditions,” writes TMartindale.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, TMartindale’s engaging series comics are brimming with hilarious situations and inventive word play that are sure to keep readers from all walks of life laughing through each page as they experience the author’s incredible wit and humor through Christmas-tinted lenses.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Mama Says...: Our Family Christmas Issue Vol. 1 and Coloring Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“They're here again, those five irrepressible kids from Poplar Bluff, MO. Mackenzie, Sasha, Hunter, Munchkin (Amariyah) and Muffin (Yzabella) ready to share their holiday spirit to all. Follow them as they offer their own views and insights from Christmas shopping, yule tide cheer and holiday traditions,” writes TMartindale.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, TMartindale’s engaging series comics are brimming with hilarious situations and inventive word play that are sure to keep readers from all walks of life laughing through each page as they experience the author’s incredible wit and humor through Christmas-tinted lenses.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Mama Says...: Our Family Christmas Issue Vol. 1 and Coloring Book” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories