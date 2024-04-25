Author Jerry Darsey’s New Book, "A Guide to Primitive Camping," is a Thorough Handbook for Readers Seeking to Experience the Thrill of a Primitive Campout

Recent release “A Guide to Primitive Camping: Tips for Any Type of Outdoor Camping” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jerry Darsey is designed for those who wish to camp with minimal equipment, covering topics like how to build shelters, how to minimize biting insects, how to construct a campfire, how to boil water with and without a pot, how to secure food, and many other survival methods.