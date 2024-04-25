Author Jerry Darsey’s New Book, "A Guide to Primitive Camping," is a Thorough Handbook for Readers Seeking to Experience the Thrill of a Primitive Campout
Recent release “A Guide to Primitive Camping: Tips for Any Type of Outdoor Camping” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jerry Darsey is designed for those who wish to camp with minimal equipment, covering topics like how to build shelters, how to minimize biting insects, how to construct a campfire, how to boil water with and without a pot, how to secure food, and many other survival methods.
Little Rock, AR, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jerry Darsey, a professor of Chemistry and director of the Center for Molecular Design and Development at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has completed his new book, “A Guide to Primitive Camping: Tips for Any Type of Outdoor Camping”: a helpful and educational guide based on this author’s years of experience camping in the swamps of South Louisiana to help readers learn the skills they’ll require in order to survive during a primitive campout with minimal equipment.
Author Jerry Darsey holds a BS degree in physics and a PhD in chemistry, both from Louisiana State University, and is the author or co-author of approximately two hundred manuscripts in numerous referred journals. However, this book is based on the author’s experiences in the Boy Scouts of America while growing up in Houma, Louisiana. The author was in the Boy Scouts from the age of eleven to eighteen and was also a counselor for four years at the New Orleans area council Boy Scout camp in Slidell, Louisiana. When Jerry became a father, his son joined the Boy Scouts at age eleven, and Jerry became the assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 12 in Little Rock, Arkansas. During all these years involved in the Boy Scouts, he has gone on hundreds of camping trips, including many survival camping trips.
“This book is primarily inspired by the TV show, ‘Naked and Afraid,’” writes Darsey. “There were many instances where the participants did not seem to know many survival techniques. I have never appeared on this program, but I have been on many campouts, including survival campouts, while in the Explorer Boy Scouts. These campouts were mostly in the swamps of Louisiana. In Louisiana, we experienced many of the conditions seen on ‘Naked and Afraid’. I must confess that I have never tried to survive naked. I don’t see any situation where one would find themselves without any clothing in a survival situation. I don’t think even cavemen and cavewomen would need to survive naked. Therefore, I will not address any situation where one would find themselves naked since I find this situation highly improbable.
“The primary audience of this book is those who would go on a primitive campout. However, many of the camping tips discussed in this book can be useful for any type of camping, from the one- to two-night camping trip to the enthusiast going on a one, two, or multiple-week primitive camping experience.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jerry Darsey’s enlightening guide will help readers conquer the dangers of the outdoors, providing tips and instructions for campers of all experience levels, making the information found within “A Guide to Primitive Camping” accessible for readers from all backgrounds. Drawing upon his own experiences of camping throughout the years, Darsey shares his expertise in the hope that readers from the casual camper to the very ambitious camper will find some useful nuggets within the pages of his book and make any camping trip a more enjoyable experience.
Readers who wish to experience this invaluable work can purchase "A Guide to Primitive Camping: Tips for Any Type of Outdoor Camping" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
