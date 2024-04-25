Author Sharon Roudebush (aka Crazy Granny)’s New Book “The Adventures of Jeremiah Pickleworth” Follows the Tale of a Young Boy Who Discovers a Special Gift Inside of Him
Recent release “The Adventures of Jeremiah Pickleworth” from Covenant Books author Sharon Roudebush (aka Crazy Granny) is a delightful story that follows Jeremiah, who discovers he has been blessed with incredible powers. With the help of his friends, Jeremiah works to help others, while having fun and learning to be responsible with his gifts.
Noblesville, IN, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Roudebush (aka Crazy Granny) has completed her new book, “The Adventures of Jeremiah Pickleworth”: a charming tale that centers around a young boy who, after discovering his incredible abilities, uses them to have fun with friends and improve the lives of others.
For thirty-plus years, author Sharon Roudebush was an on-location disc jockey entertainer throughout the Midwest, under the name of Sharon Thompson. Prior to that she worked in banking and was an independent mortgage broker, and her last position was as an accounting office manager for a local business. Throughout her life, she has authored short stories and poems. Retiring at the age of seventy-one, she is now seventy-four years old and focuses on family, friends, and writing.
“‘The Adventures of Jeremiah Pickleworth’ is about an eleven-year-old boy who discovers he has been blessed with a special gift,” shares Roudebush. “Follow his journey throughout his life as he discovers his powers and the characters he meets along the way. Fasten your seatbelt as Jeremiah takes you on the ride of a lifetime.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sharon Roudebush (aka Crazy Granny)’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Jeremiah’s journey to become the hero that he always dreamed he could be.
Readers can purchase “The Adventures of Jeremiah Pickleworth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
