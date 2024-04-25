Author Ryan Smith’s New Book, "Building a War Chest," Explores the Tools Required for Readers to Become Effective Leaders in All Different Kinds of Settings
Recent release “Building a War Chest: Tools for Effective Leadership” from Covenant Books author Ryan Smith is a comprehensive guide to help those in leadership positions gain a better understanding of the role they play, while also providing the tools required to become a more impactful and successful leader.
Holly Springs, GA, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Smith, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as the founder and senior pastor of Fivestones Church in metro Atlanta, has completed his new book, “Building a War Chest: Tools for Effective Leadership”: a fascinating overview of the author’s proven techniques and advice that can help individuals lead more effectively.
Driven by his desire to expand the kingdom of God, author Ryan Smith, along with his wife, Marsha, has labored for the past thirty-five years to advance the Gospel. This calling has given him the opportunity to travel throughout the United States and much of the world to speak at churches, crusades, conferences, colleges, and seminaries. He also serves as president of Vanguard Bible College and leads the Sycamore Networks, which trains, supports, and supervises ministers of the gospel. Pastor Ryan and Marsha enjoy serving with all their family members beside them as they share a passion for Jesus and the local church.
Smith writes, “What does leadership mean to you? This is a complex question with many layers. You might say it’s not a question that is as cut-and-dried as others. Explaining what leadership means to you can say a lot about how you interact with others and of the values that matter most to you. In this book, Ryan looks at leadership not as defined by the world, but from the vantage point of the leadership distinctiveness of the Bible.
“Most leaders understand that leadership is defined as one person’s influence upon another. Readers, prepare to be challenged to look deeper at the motivation behind that influence, the eventual outcome of that influence, and the principles to guide and sustain you in leadership. Whether you are a leader in a church, business, nonprofit organization, sports organization, classroom, or in your home, this book will inspire you to create a war chest full of resources.
“‘Building a War Chest’ will give you the tools to become a person of character and competence. These tools will help you achieve all that God has intended for your life and influence people to achieve their God-given destiny as well. So before wasting any time, let’s begin accomplishing something significant by putting the right tools in our war chest so we have the insight we need to translate our visions to reality.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ryan Smith’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to see the church rise and lead an awakening in the land, as well as his own personal experiences in leading congregations throughout the country. Thought-provoking and powerful, “Building a War Chest” is the ultimate companion for leaders who find themselves struggling with their position, offering the very tools they need to succeed in any leadership setting.
Readers can purchase “Building a War Chest: Tools for Effective Leadership” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Driven by his desire to expand the kingdom of God, author Ryan Smith, along with his wife, Marsha, has labored for the past thirty-five years to advance the Gospel. This calling has given him the opportunity to travel throughout the United States and much of the world to speak at churches, crusades, conferences, colleges, and seminaries. He also serves as president of Vanguard Bible College and leads the Sycamore Networks, which trains, supports, and supervises ministers of the gospel. Pastor Ryan and Marsha enjoy serving with all their family members beside them as they share a passion for Jesus and the local church.
Smith writes, “What does leadership mean to you? This is a complex question with many layers. You might say it’s not a question that is as cut-and-dried as others. Explaining what leadership means to you can say a lot about how you interact with others and of the values that matter most to you. In this book, Ryan looks at leadership not as defined by the world, but from the vantage point of the leadership distinctiveness of the Bible.
“Most leaders understand that leadership is defined as one person’s influence upon another. Readers, prepare to be challenged to look deeper at the motivation behind that influence, the eventual outcome of that influence, and the principles to guide and sustain you in leadership. Whether you are a leader in a church, business, nonprofit organization, sports organization, classroom, or in your home, this book will inspire you to create a war chest full of resources.
“‘Building a War Chest’ will give you the tools to become a person of character and competence. These tools will help you achieve all that God has intended for your life and influence people to achieve their God-given destiny as well. So before wasting any time, let’s begin accomplishing something significant by putting the right tools in our war chest so we have the insight we need to translate our visions to reality.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ryan Smith’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to see the church rise and lead an awakening in the land, as well as his own personal experiences in leading congregations throughout the country. Thought-provoking and powerful, “Building a War Chest” is the ultimate companion for leaders who find themselves struggling with their position, offering the very tools they need to succeed in any leadership setting.
Readers can purchase “Building a War Chest: Tools for Effective Leadership” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories