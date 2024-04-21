Swedish Medical Center Named One of the Nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® by Fortune and Premier’s PINC AI™
Englewood, CO, April 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center was identified as one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospitals® according to an independent quality analysis provided by PINC AI™, the technology and services brand of Premier, Inc., and reported by Fortune.
To create the list, an objective, quantitative analysis of publicly available data was conducted to identify the top hospitals in the United States. The primary purpose of the PINC AI™ 100 Top Hospitals® program is to inspire hospital and health system leaders to pursue higher performance and deliver added value to patients and communities. The program leverages transparent, nonbiased data to help inform strategies for sustained performance. Organizations do not apply to participate in the study, and award recipients do not pay to market their honor.
“It’s an honor to be named among the PINC AI 100 Top Hospitals again this year,” said Jaya Kumar, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Swedish Medical Center. “Our compassionate staff is proud to provide exceptional care and best outcomes in a safe and welcoming environment to the more than 200,000 patients we serve each year.”
In 2023, Swedish Medical Center was also recognized with PINC AI’s Everest Award for a five-year trend of excellence, and the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals Award for its excellent clinical performance in treating cardiac arrest and other heart-related conditions.
This year, based on comparisons between the study’s top performers and a peer group of similar hospitals, the analysis found that the top performers of the 100 Top Hospitals® program delivered better outcomes while operating more efficiently and at a lower cost. Compared to peer hospitals, this year’s top performers had:
· 39 percent fewer inpatient deaths than peer hospitals.
· 26.6 percent fewer patients with complications.
· 30.6 percent fewer healthcare-associated infections (HAIs).
· A 21.1 percent lower inpatient expense per discharge.
· 0.5-day shorter average length of stay.
· Better reported patient experience scores, with a top-box Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) score of 73 percent versus 67 percent for peer hospitals.
“Hospitals and health systems continue to recognize the vital importance of performance improvement for high-quality patient care, proving value and enabling the innovations that drive healthcare forward,” said Leigh Anderson, Premier’s Chief Operating Officer and the leader of PINC AI™. “The transparent, non-biased and actionable data this study provides helps leaders make informed decisions for change and proves Swedish Medical Center excels across a range of core performance indicators, which can directly lead to significantly higher quality patient outcomes, with fewer readmissions and complications.”
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center, a Level 1 Trauma Center and 504 bed hospital, is proud to be part of the south Denver metro community for more than 115 years. The care team, nationally recognized for healthcare quality, safety and exceptional outcomes, treats more than 200,000 patients per year through the main campus in Englewood and free-standing emergency departments in Littleton and Lakewood. Swedish Medical Center is renowned for its specialists’ expertise in burn and reconstructive care, stroke and neurological care, cardiovascular care, oncology, orthopedics, minimally invasive surgery, women’s care and rehabilitation services. Swedish Medical Center is part of HCA HealthONE, recently named by PINC AI as the top health system in Colorado and the number two large health system in the United States. To find a doctor or learn more about our specialties, visit https://www.healthonecares.com/locations/swedish-medical-center.
About the Study
The PINC AI™ 100 Top Hospitals® program focuses on short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals that treat a broad spectrum of patients. Researchers evaluated 2,601 short-term, acute care, non-federal U.S. hospitals and health systems. All research was based on the following public data sets: Medicare cost reports, Medicare Provider Analysis and Review (MEDPAR) data, and data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Care Compare website.
