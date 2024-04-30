Future Horizons Releases "Independent Living While Autistic: Your Roadmap to Success"

Wendela Whitcomb Marsh, MA, RSD, is an award-winning author and CEO of Adult Autism Assessment & Services. Having been wife, mother, and employer of autistic adults, Dr. Wendy is uniquely qualified to offer encouragement and optimism to autistic adults on their road to adulting while autistic. She loves her quiet life in Salem, Oregon, near family.