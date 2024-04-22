Author Cecilia Skeete’s New Book, "Welcome to the Hood, Motherhood," is a True, Humorous Look at All the Triumphs and Trials of Motherhood Seeking to Inspire New Mothers

Dive into the Heart of Motherhood: "Welcome to the Hood, Motherhood" by Cecilia Skeete delivers captivating stories of struggles and successes that she encountered while raising her children and how each challenge presented a new opportunity for her to grow as a mother. This book comes with sections for reflective parenting journaling for an intimate experience in navigating “The Hood!”