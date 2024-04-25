Author Gerry Davis’s New Book, "Biblical Evolution," is an Eye-Opening Read That Explores Evolution from the Biblical Perspective
Recent release “Biblical Evolution” from Page Publishing author Gerry Davis is the biblical explanation of creation and the inclusion of evolution.
Lindale, TX, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gerry Davis, a minister born and raised in Northeast Texas, has completed his new book, “Biblical Evolution”: an in-depth analysis of evolution through a biblical lens.
Author Gerry Davis served in the Air Force and is a member of the Civil Air Patrol with the rank of lieutenant colonel. He has a master’s degree in information science from the University of North Texas and a four-year biblical diploma from Southern Bible Institute. He loves nature, fishing, reading, and teaching the Bible.
Davis writes, “In the beginning, God created the heaven and the earth. How far back do in the beginning go back? I would like to introduce to you that in the beginning goes back further than the human mind can articulate. I would like to introduce to you that in the beginning goes back further than the computer systems can articulate. ‘In the beginning’ is infinite. The archaeologists have it incomplete. They contend through their studies and through Carbon-14 dating to know the age of the world. They contend that they can tell the age of each rock and each time period. We want to look at the age of the world, in the beginning from the Bible and the archaeologists’ point of view.”
Published by Page Publishing, Gerry Davis’s thorough work explains the different geologic periods, animals, dinosaurs, and fossil records. This book should leave the reader with the undeniable knowledge that all was created by God and that all other theories are just educated guesses.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase “Biblical Evolution” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
