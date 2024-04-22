Florida’s Own, Barry S. Mcleod Delivers New Thriller Film: House of April 1st
The Write Side of Me Productions presents its new feature film House of April 1st, and the very versatile and creative behind it all; Florida's Own, Barry S. McLeod. His new thriller movie House of April 1st is a sure hit. There's much more to discover about this genius storyteller, along with his new film.
Gainesville, FL, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Write Side of Me Productions presents new thriller fil House of April 1st.
For the many global suspense thriller lovers, there’s a new film that will have you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. House of April 1st tells the story of four women who enter inside an old house in the woods, searching for family documents. But once inside, they are taken hostage by a spirit that drives them mad, and ravages them ...one at a time.
House of April 1st is a story full of suspense and fright, with a touch of comedy that also a tells a twisted love story. This film is receiving good reviews, and for good reason. Even the most cerebral of minds thirst to figure out the plot all the way up until the very end of the movie. The special effects makes you jump, cringe and scream. Solving the mystery to the riddle prompts a thinking game that many suspense, thriller, and even horror fans love. Audiences are consumed from the unique style of excitement that makes this film so enjoyable.
This new thriller movie is already being selected by prestigious film festivals. Written, directed and produced by Florida’s Own, Barry S. McLeod, House of April 1st is the latest of his many original stories. When asked what was his inspiration to write this particular script, McLeod responded saying ..."It’s sort of like when a woman gets pregnant and has to ‘discover’ what gender the child is. She doesn’t know what kind of person the child will grow up to be or how they will look or anything. She is simply the vessel for the blessing. That’s how it is for me the majority of the time I write a new story. It’s just another creative experience that comes out of me when it’s ready, and I do the best delivery I can."
McLeod was also asked if he gets any ideas or is influenced by any other source and he proudly replied ... "No. In fact, I do my best to avoid any ‘out of my own body’ influence, even though I understand that the wheel is already invented. Anything or any portion of my work that is similar to some other existing art form is merely due to the laws of nature! In fact, I enjoy going the extra mile to 'uniquetify' my art so that there is something at least slightly different about it. This is why my catch phrase says I am 'The right kind of different'." When asked to explain that McLeod said ..."Many people say they are different and it’s true, but 'I' am the ‘right kind’ of different."
House of April 1st stars newcomers Toni Dewese, Latoshia Hall, Rachel Thomas and Cassandra Davis. "The amazing thing about filming this movie was the teamwork we all did together. It was only the five of us who pulled this off," McLeod said. The very talented actresses did their own stunts and they assisted McLeod in every area needed while he directed and filmed the movie. It took them only six weeks and eight shoots to complete the filming. From there, McLeod went on to edit the movie which was followed by a grand celebration at their Red Carpet Private Screening with family and friends.
While McLeod would love to see House of April 1st in theaters everywhere, for now, we can watch the movie at streaming platform www.bbingn.com. The site is easy to navigate and has lots of other good content written and produced by McLeod ...to include performing arts, dramas, comedies, web series, documentaries, music videos and books.
Starting in 2023, and now in 2024, McLeod has 3 films screened in festivals such as the prestigious Accolade Global Film Competition (2024) where laurels have been granted to the likes of William Shatner, Ron Howard and more. Also, The Golden State Film Festival [2023-24], The California Independent Film Festival (2024), and The Indie Short Fest (2023). Films screened include House of April 1st (Full Feature Thriller), Thug for President (Political Drama Series) and Love Ain't This 1 (Comedy Short Film). Each of these films were written, directed, produced and edited by McLeod. He also served as DP, assistant DP, and composed music and did the SFX. Several festivals globally are currently considering both House of April 1st and Thug for President, and more positive results are expected this year.
Mcleod has written over 20 screenplays and 18 stage plays. He's written and self-published 4 books. In addition to directing and producing, McLeod has also toured and acted in most of his plays, and he also composed the music for them.
Multi-talented Florida’s Own, Barry S. McLeod may well be the only person on the planet who has performed (in front of a live audience), playing the bass guitar and keyboard while painting a portrait upside down, all simultaneously. He is truly the right kind of different.
McLeod is currently producing a new comedy stage production titled Meatloaf for Dinner, which will premiere in Orlando, FL June 13th 2024.
Over the years, McLeod has utilized many of his productions to raise funds for student scholarships, feeding the homeless and more. In many of the cities where he presented his productions, McLeod was involved in community outreach.
McLeod continues to do various workshops, speaking engagements and book signing’s.
For inquiries and bookings you may contact Mcleod below...
www.bbingn.com
www.barrysmcleod.com
thebsmnetwork@gmail.com
352 371-2700
