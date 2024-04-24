Reel Sisters Celebrates Women in Hip Hop and Honors the Music's Roots in African Voices Magazine's Special Issue

On May 17, 2024, Reel Sisters will screen Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip Hop and Black Love Manifesto. CR Capers, founder of the Hip Hop Film Festival, will lead a talk with Crystal Whaley, co-executive producer of Ladies First, DJ Franchella, Liza Jessie Peterson, director/writer of Black Love Manifesto, and Evangeline Lawson, photographer and front cover artist of African Voices' Hip Hop @50th Issue. The event will be held at Riverside Theater, 91 Claremont Ave. in Harlem.