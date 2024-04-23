Founder of PARENTNashik Shreekant Patil Shares Entrepreneurial Insights at Successful Robotics Event Excalibur 2024 Hosted by AVCO, Sangamner
Amruthavahini Engineering College in Sangamner hosted the robotics project competition “Excalibur 2024” with industry experts and students from various colleges. The event featured insightful speeches on entrepreneurship and future opportunities in robotics. With over 100 participants, the event was a great success, highlighting the talent and innovation of young engineers.
Nashik, India, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Amruthavahini Engineering College in Sangamner recently hosted the robotics project competition “Excalibur 2024” with esteemed guests and participants from various colleges.
The event was inaugurated by CE Shreekant Patil, who shared valuable insights on startups, future opportunities in robotics, and entrepreneurship with the students from robotics, IT, mechanical, production, and other colleges. The guest of honor, Mr. Mandal, General Manager of Hindustan Aeronautical Limited, was also present to inspire and motivate the participants.
The Principal of AVCOE, Dr. Venkatesh, and HOD Dr. Shinde welcomed the guests, and there was a great turnout and enthusiastic response from the students. Shreekant Patil pledged his support to the college for future endeavors.
The event took place at the Dronagiri Conference Hall in Sangamner with more than 100+ students were present and was a resounding success, showcasing the talents and innovation of the next generation of engineers and technologists.
