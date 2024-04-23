Founder of PARENTNashik Shreekant Patil Shares Entrepreneurial Insights at Successful Robotics Event Excalibur 2024 Hosted by AVCO, Sangamner

Amruthavahini Engineering College in Sangamner hosted the robotics project competition “Excalibur 2024” with industry experts and students from various colleges. The event featured insightful speeches on entrepreneurship and future opportunities in robotics. With over 100 participants, the event was a great success, highlighting the talent and innovation of young engineers.