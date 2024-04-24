AAEON’s RTC-1010RK Combines the Rockchip RK3399 with Android 11 in a Rugged Mobile Tablet Built for Tough Tasks
A new processor architecture and operating system, but with the same world-class, rugged hardware, the RTC-1010RK is built for advanced function in challenging environments.
Taipei, Taiwan, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- AAEON has released the RTC-1010RK, the newest addition to its 10.1" Rugged Mobile Tablet range. With a Rockchip RK3399 Processor, the RTC-1010RK takes advantage of a quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 and a dual-core Arm® Cortex®-A72 for efficient computing resource allocation.
As expected from AAEON’s Rugged Mobile Tablet range, the RTC-1010RK is designed for challenging deployment environments such as field inspection, warehouse management, and factory automation. The tablet boasts MIL-STD-810H tested vibration, shock, and drop tolerance, making it suitable for settings such as construction sites and order fulfillment centers, where hardware encounters more dynamic use than standard tablets can handle.
The tablet offers a variety of interfaces, including micro HDMI, COM, LAN, and both USB Type-A and Type-C ports. Additional features conducive to in-field use are the combination of both front and back 8MP cameras, alongside Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and LTE support, an optional 2D barcode scanner, GPS, and GLONASS.
The RTC-1010RK supports an Android™ 11 operating system, which AAEON expects to benefit its customers by providing more open-source tools with which to customize UI and onboard apps to fit specific use requirements. Further benefits include broad security features, such as one-time permissions, scoped storage, and enhanced biometric authentication, courtesy of the platform. Organizations can therefore maintain the integrity of inventory management systems, add greater data protection for field service technicians, and implement access controls for mobile point of sale (POS) systems.
Optional accessories for the RTC-1010RK include hand and shoulder straps, docking stations, a charging dock, enhanced battery packs, and power adapters.
For more information about the RTC-1010RK, please visit our product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit its website.
