Meet 3 New ODBC Drivers for Microsoft Access, Airtable, and ServiceNow
Devart rolled out 3 new ODBC Drivers for Microsoft Access, Airtable, and ServiceNow
Prague, Czech Republic, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, released 3 new ODBC Drivers for Microsoft Access, Airtable, and ServiceNow.
Now the ability to transfer data from Microsoft Access databases is much more streamlined, efficient, and robust, even for MacOS and Ubuntu.
Users can store, organize, and collaborate on data using their preferred applications with ODBC Driver for Airtable.
Users of ServiceNow can easily set up, manage, automate, and structure inventory and chain operations.
The list of the features:
- Windows 32-bit and 64-bit are supported.
- Linux 32-bit and 64-bit are supported for Microsoft Access.
- macOS 64-bit and ARM (Apple Silicon M1 and M2) are supported for Microsoft Access.
- Seamless connectivity.
- Real-time data access.
- Customizable queries.
- Easy setup.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/new-odbc-beta-drivers-for-microsoft-access-airtable-and-servicenow-now-available.html
Devart ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux. Our ODBC drivers fully support standard ODBC API functions and data types to enable easy access to live data from anywhere.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Devart ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux. Our ODBC drivers fully support standard ODBC API functions and data types to enable easy access to live data from anywhere.
