Author Queen Irene Cole’s New Book, “Suicide is Not an Option: A Reason to Live,” Delves Deeply Into the Reason Suicide Only Rears Its Head with the Challenges of Life
Recent release “Suicide is Not an Option: A Reason to Live” from Page Publishing author Queen Irene Cole is an impactful and informative work that readers to change their perspective around suicide.
New York, NY, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Queen Irene Cole, a retired female veteran of the United States Air Force, has completed her new book, “Suicide is Not an Option: A Reason to Live”: a thought-provoking work that challenges the way society views suicide, emphasizing that it is not an option.
Author Queen Irene Cole is a Nigerian by birth from Olowogbowo, Apongbon area of Lagos state, a Christian, and a true believer of the God Spirit. She doesn’t base the knowledge of this topic on any religion but upon information researched, surrounding the physical and spiritual coexistence in the life of human beings. Her belief is that God made people as superior beings in His own image.
In 2008, author Queen Irene Cole was diagnosed with cancer, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in its fourth stage and given a few days to live. While in a coma at the intensive care unit of the Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, certain spiritual information contained herein was revealed to her. One of the messages to the world, among several others that include an insight into the future, was that suicide is not an option.
Hale and hearty, bubbling with life almost a year prior to the diagnosis, the author was in Accra, Ghana, West Africa, to work on a project. A prophet visiting her from Nigeria, her place of birth, had prophesied that she would have cancer and various other health issues, but he warned that no matter how the going got tough and how bad the pain or other health issues were, she must never contemplate suicide or concede to death. She was optimistic that she would not have these health issues when, after many scans after the prophecy, there were no traces of anything. The prophecy became a reality though. The reason for the prophecy that suicide was not an option was revealed to her as a message to anyone contemplating suicide that there is no relief for the victims of this temptation.
The author believes the Lord gave her back her life to deliver this message to save souls. She believes that if people realize that they cannot kill themselves, they will simply weather any storm.
The author urges readers to share this book with others and reminds them that, no matter the challenges on this sojourn through life, the heart-rending pain, it will completely remove the thought of suicide from people’s minds, help to save lives and give anyone a reason to live.
Cole writes, “This book goes directly to the reason that we cannot escape life’s challenges by simply killing ourselves. Suicide is familiar to any age, race, creed, or color. Poverty, loneliness, and desperation are among these many challenges being major factors, which give birth to this thought.”
She continues, “Suicide is an erroneous, abnormal belief of most people that if one can end one’s life in the flesh, kill the body, terminate breathing, and make the heart stop, one can find a way out of life’s trauma, depression, confinement, health issues, and even many more issues not mentioned herein but encountered on our one-way journey through life. It is a deceptive belief that we can end it all by ourselves.”
Published by Page Publishing, Queen Irene Cole’s meaningful work seeks to give readers hope for the future.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Suicide is Not an Option: A Reason to Live” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
