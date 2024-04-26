Author Sharon Rogers’s New Book, "We Two Brothers," is an Adorable Story That Follows the Lives of Two Brothers Who Are Nearly Inseparable and Plan Their Lives Together
Recent release “We Two Brothers” from Page Publishing author Sharon Rogers is a delightful story about twin brothers Patrick and Kenneth, who grow up doing everything together, such as play, laugh, sing, and play games. As they grow old, Patrick and Kenneth think about what the future holds for them and plan to grow up together, doing things like getting married and joining the army side by side.
Lansing, MI, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sharon Rogers, who holds a bachelor’s degree in home economics majoring in child development from Murray State University and a master’s degree in education, instructional technology from American InterContinental University, has completed her new book, “We Two Brothers”: a charming tale of twin brothers who do everything together, from playing and reading, to joining the army, getting married, and starting their own families.
A native of Hickman, Kentucky, author Sharon Rogers has been writing since high school. She often creates stories from her family photo albums and uses her past and present experiences to uplift young children and motivate them to be all they can be. As a Head Start teacher, the author would write stories about her students to make them laugh. In her spare time, Sharon acts as a motivational speaking for teenagers, braids hair, writes children’s short stories and poetry, and runs the Mrs. Sharon Reading Corner for young children online. The author also enjoys shopping, and spending time with her family and Christian friends. She currently resides in Lansing, Michigan, with her wonderful husband, Alfonso.
“‘We Two Brothers’ is a story about two brothers who do everything together,” writes Sharon. “They are twins who love to spend time together from birth to becoming grandfathers themselves. They like to do everything together—two brothers with a wonderful friendship with each other.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sharon Rogers’s engaging tale is a heartfelt look at the ultimate bond of brotherhood, and the special connections that twins often share throughout life. With colorful artwork to help bring Sharon’s story to life, “We Two Brothers” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, inviting them to relive this beautiful story of brotherly love and friendship over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “We Two Brothers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
