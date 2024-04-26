Author Sharon Rogers’s New Book, "We Two Brothers," is an Adorable Story That Follows the Lives of Two Brothers Who Are Nearly Inseparable and Plan Their Lives Together

Recent release “We Two Brothers” from Page Publishing author Sharon Rogers is a delightful story about twin brothers Patrick and Kenneth, who grow up doing everything together, such as play, laugh, sing, and play games. As they grow old, Patrick and Kenneth think about what the future holds for them and plan to grow up together, doing things like getting married and joining the army side by side.