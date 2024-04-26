Author Jeff Pullen’s New Book, “Baseballs .400 Hitter and the Forbidden Experiment,” is a Fascinating Novel That Follows the Career of a Mathematical Genius

Recent release “Baseballs .400 Hitter and the Forbidden Experiment” from Page Publishing author Jeff Pullen is a story of how Drew had to navigate the worlds of not only baseball and medicine but politics and big business, eventually having to make tough decisions.