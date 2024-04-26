Author Jeff Pullen’s New Book, “Baseballs .400 Hitter and the Forbidden Experiment,” is a Fascinating Novel That Follows the Career of a Mathematical Genius
Recent release “Baseballs .400 Hitter and the Forbidden Experiment” from Page Publishing author Jeff Pullen is a story of how Drew had to navigate the worlds of not only baseball and medicine but politics and big business, eventually having to make tough decisions.
Richmond Hill, NY, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Pullen, who was born in New York City in 1948, has completed his new book, “Baseballs .400 Hitter and the Forbidden Experiment”: a riveting work that follows an accomplished mathematical genius working on a medical experiment with his partner Dr. Kingsly, creating a computerized prosthesis to be one day fused with its human subject.
Drew Charlesworth was also gifted with an unusual ability to hit a baseball. This skill, once he reached the major league, thrust him into the limelight, exposing his other work, which angered political and religious Conservatives.
Author Jeff Pullen earned his BFA and MFA in painting at Pratt Institute. He began exhibiting almost immediately after graduation. Showing throughout the United States and abroad, Pullen has enjoyed over fifty solo exhibits and numerous group shows. His work has been represented internationally in many private collections as well as several public institutions. In 2009, he had his first book published by Publish America, Baltimore, “Invisible on the Periphery”—a collection of fictionalized short stories of people and places experienced in his life as an artist. Additionally, he has had several works published in online magazines, including InkWellMag.com 2012 (volumes 9 and 11), “Out on Bleeker Street” and “Back Out on Temporary Roads”; FatCityReview.com (December 2012), “Videos from the Cold”; and ThePlumPlum.org (spring 2013 issue), “The Queen of Hearts.”
Pullen writes, “Robles went on to confirm he played four seasons at MIT in the Division 3 Patriot League while getting his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in advanced math and physics. Division 3 leagues rarely get any attention from the major leagues, and the Patriot League comprised of northeast teams plays a short season due to weather restrictions. Nevertheless, Drew Charlesworth hit over .400 each season, one topping out at .510, all unnoticed. After finishing school and his four-year eligibility, he signed with an unaffiliated low Division A team out of Andover, where he was accidentally spotted by one of Charleston’s scouts visiting family in Massachusetts. Drew was signed and assigned to the Athens team.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jeff Pullen’s exciting tale invites readers to discover how Drew’s story unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “Baseballs .400 Hitter and the Forbidden Experiment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
