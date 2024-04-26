Author T. Michelle’s New Book, “Could You Please Tell Me Which Way to the South?” Follows a Little Bird’s Journey to Find His Family After He Gets Left Behind for Winter

Recent release “Could You Please Tell Me Which Way to the South?” from Page Publishing author T. Michelle tells the story of Little Bird, a young fledgling who prepares to fly south with his family but gets caught in a big storm and is unable to keep up with them. Left behind on his own, Little Bird asks all sorts of animals, both friendly and dangerous, as tries to figure out which way is south.