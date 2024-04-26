Author T. Michelle’s New Book, “Could You Please Tell Me Which Way to the South?” Follows a Little Bird’s Journey to Find His Family After He Gets Left Behind for Winter
Recent release “Could You Please Tell Me Which Way to the South?” from Page Publishing author T. Michelle tells the story of Little Bird, a young fledgling who prepares to fly south with his family but gets caught in a big storm and is unable to keep up with them. Left behind on his own, Little Bird asks all sorts of animals, both friendly and dangerous, as tries to figure out which way is south.
New York, NY, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- T. Michelle, a drama coach for almost twenty years and the owner of T&F Amazin’ Storybook Productions, with her character Spunky as their mascot, has completed her new book, “Could You Please Tell Me Which Way to the South?”: a charming tale of a little bird who gets left behind when all the other birds fly south for the winter, and must ask all sorts of animals to help him find his way.
“The adventure began when a brave little bird lost his family when a big storm occurred,” writes T. Michelle. “But never giving up, he gained the strength to fight every challenge that he’s observed. Learning a valuable lesson that day with his bold determination created positive change. So if you see a lost little bird, don’t walk away or even say a word. Just take your finger and point to the south. You better believe he’ll figure it out.”
Published by Page Publishing, T. Michelle’s engaging tale will take readers on a thrilling journey as they follow along on Little Bird’s quest to find his way and be reunited with his family. Brimming with colorful characters and vibrant artwork to help bring the author’s story to life, “Could You Please Tell Me Which Way to the South?” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers from all walks of life, helping them to see when life’s storm comes raging through, the best thing to do is forge ahead in order to conquer it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Could You Please Tell Me Which Way to the South?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
