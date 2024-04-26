Author Alfred Elamin’s New Book, "Saving Fatherhood: Building Strong Bonds and Thriving Families," Exploring the Vital Role Fathers Play Within the Family Structure
Recent release “Saving Fatherhood: Building Strong Bonds and Thriving Families” from Page Publishing author Alfred Elamin is a thought-provoking read that explores the importance of fathers for the family unit and beyond, while presenting a step-by-step playbook that can help in rebuilding the bond between an estranged father and child.
Lewiston, ME, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alfred Elamin has completed his new book, “Saving Fatherhood: Building Strong Bonds and Thriving Families”: a heartfelt and insightful look at how fatherhood can have a powerful impact on children, families, and society, all while looking at the issues currently threatening the foundation of father and the nation as a whole.
“In this book, we embark on a transformative journey that explores the profound impact of father- hood on children, marriages, and society,” writes Elamin. “Drawing on the expertise of the National Saving Fatherhood Foundation, we delve into the scientific facts, key implements, and strategies that can help fathers build and save their fatherhood bond.
“Throughout the chapters, we will discuss the importance of fatherhood, highlighting the unique contributions fathers make to their children’s development. We will explore the challenges faced by modern fathers, such as balancing work and family, and provide practical strategies to navigate these obstacles.
“You will discover key implements and strategies to strengthen the father-child bond, fostering emotional connection, trust, and lifelong memories. We will also dive into the significance of nurturing healthy relationships between fathers and their partners, providing insights.”
Published by Page Publishing, Alfred Elamin’s riveting work draws upon the author’s own experiences in growing up without a father and will serve not only as a tool for fathers dealing with custody issues, but also as a guide to understanding the importance of fatherhood in the lives of others. Whether it’s dealing with legal issues, financial issues, or the mental stress of being a father, Alfred’s personal journey will make an imprint on this movement and the well-needed tools to guiding fathers.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Saving Fatherhood: Building Strong Bonds and Thriving Families” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
