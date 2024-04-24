Loveforce International Tells The World “Got To Get Up”
On Friday, April 26, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single by inRchild entitled "Got To Get Up."
Santa Clarita, CA, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 26, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The new single is recorded by Loveforce International recording artists inRchild. The title of the song is “Got To Get Up.”
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled "Got To Get Up." It is a fast-paced, funky Soul song with Pop overtones. Instrumentally solid, it sounds kind of like an Indie version of Silk Sonic with serio-comic singers instead.
“The new single by inRchild is fun to listen to and highly danceable”. Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “We are hoping it will entertain our company’s customer base,” he continued.
The Digital Music Single “Got To Get Up” by inRchild, will be released to Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, iHeart Radio, YouTube Music, Deezer, KKBox, Pandora, Media Net, Amazon Music, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, NetEase, Facebook, Instagram Stories, Tidal, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, Flo, and TikTok, Resso.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
