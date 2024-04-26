Author M.L. Dantzker’s New Book, "The Suicide Killer," is a Thrilling Crime Novel That Follows a Thorough Investigation of a Disturbing Series of Deaths
Recent release “The Suicide Killer” from Page Publishing author M.L. Dantzker is a riveting novel that introduces Detective Sergeant J. J. “Cowboy” Manford, a fifteen-year veteran of the Caine City Police Department.
New York, NY, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- M.L. Dantzker, a retired college professor and licensed professional counselor, has completed his new book, “The Suicide Killer”: a mesmerizing work that follows a detective whose current case initially looks like a suicide, a jumper. However, the facts surrounding the case just don’t add up to suicide. The more he seeks an answer, the more disconcerting it becomes. Eventually, a crossover of just a few items, no suicide note, and someone who goes by CT led to the discovery of nine similar cases over a twenty-year period. This discovery leaves Detective Manford seeking a serial killer who has made his kills look like suicides.
Author M.L. Dantzker started out as a police officer, spending approximately ten years in the field while teaching in the field of criminal justice, primarily police-related courses, retiring after thirty-five years in academe. He recently retired after seventeen years as a licensed professional counselor. Now he will concentrate on his writing, furniture building, and baseball card collecting. He is married, living with his wife of over forty-four years in Central Texas.
Dantzker writes, “Despite having turned myself into a good-looking, physically fit person whom many people noticed, I never seemed to be someone whom people immediately remembered. In essence, I was a ghost. Thus, I never worried about getting caught. But I guess all good things must come to an end. I just never dreamed it would end the way it did.”
Published by Page Publishing, M.L. Dantzker’s original tale poses the question of whether these cases were suicides or murders.
Readers who wish to experience this unforgettable work can purchase “The Suicide Killer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
