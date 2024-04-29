Author Jonathan Beard’s New Book, "The Adventures of (Kronta) Redflower and Betsy," is a Riveting Tale of Growth, Survival, and Perseverance
Recent release “The Adventures of (Kronta) Redflower and Betsy” from Page Publishing author Jonathan Beard is a compelling work that follows two young girls as they navigate their world, fight beasts, and survive the wilderness all while finding their meaning.
Detriot, MI, April 29, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jonathan Beard, who is from Michigan, has completed his new book, “The Adventures of (Kronta) Redflower and Betsy”: a gripping work that emphasizes the impact of friendship. Betsy faces a devastating tragedy and fears she cannot continue. However, by chance, she meets Red Flower, named Kronta in her native language.
Author Jonathan Beard writes, “Betsy, a nine-year-old former slave, was headed out West on a wagon train with a group of other fellow former black slaves. One day, suddenly, a group of masked horsemen attacked the poor slave wagon. ‘Run, Betsy!’ said her grandfather. ‘Save yourself!’ Sadly, the horsemen showed no mercy. They assaulted the slaves with deadly force. It was truly an unfriendly act.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jonathan Beard’s impactful tale invites readers to join Betsey and Red Flower on their journey.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “The Adventures of (Kronta) Redflower and Betsy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Jonathan Beard writes, “Betsy, a nine-year-old former slave, was headed out West on a wagon train with a group of other fellow former black slaves. One day, suddenly, a group of masked horsemen attacked the poor slave wagon. ‘Run, Betsy!’ said her grandfather. ‘Save yourself!’ Sadly, the horsemen showed no mercy. They assaulted the slaves with deadly force. It was truly an unfriendly act.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jonathan Beard’s impactful tale invites readers to join Betsey and Red Flower on their journey.
Readers who wish to experience this meaningful work can purchase “The Adventures of (Kronta) Redflower and Betsy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories